Fall River County, SD

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-14 11:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Goshen County; Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility could be reduced to under one mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County and Goshen County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. Blowing snow impacts could continue into Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-14 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard condition in falling and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BANNER COUNTY, NE

