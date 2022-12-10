Effective: 2022-12-14 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard condition in falling and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

BANNER COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO