Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Goshen County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Goshen County; Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility could be reduced to under one mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County and Goshen County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. Blowing snow impacts could continue into Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Blizzard Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard condition in falling and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
