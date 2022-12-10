Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Along, south, and west of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of snow, combined with gusty winds, could bring more travel impacts Thursday through Thursday evening.
Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 30 inches. The highest amounts generally from Whitewood to Spearfish to near Beulah and across the higher terrain of the Bear Lodge Mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the Four Corners area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Foot Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 30 inches, with highest amounts generally from Lead and Deadwood to Terry Peak and Cheyenne Crossing. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
