Your metabolism is a major factor in how easy it is for you to lose weight. And while your metabolic rate is partly determined by a few things out of your control (such as your age, genetics, and hormones), you can work to keep it as fast as possible by maintaining a healthy diet filled with protein-packed, nutrient-dense foods. Some of the best foods for the job are known as superfoods; these are foods that are particularly beneficial to your overall health thanks to their high nutritional value, and many of them can do wonders for your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one superfood that experts say should definitely be a part of your daily diet if you want to shed pounds at a healthy rate: legumes.

2 DAYS AGO