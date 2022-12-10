Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Basketball Finishes Three-Game Road Swing in Greensboro
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team enters its final non-conference road game of the season as it heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for a contest against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6) on Tuesday night. Game Information. Date: December 12, 2022. Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans. Place: Greensboro,...
NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall
Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
herdzone.com
Marshall Women’s Basketball Heads to Florida to Visit High-Powered USF
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Following consecutive convincing home wins, the Marshall women's basketball team (5-3) heads south to face the University of South Florida Bulls (8-3) Wednesday morning in Tampa. Game Information. Date: December 14, 2022. Opponent: South Florida. Place: Tampa, Florida. Arena: Yuengling Center. Time: 11 a.m. ET. Watch: ESPN+
herdzone.com
Defensive First Half Pushes Herd Men’s Win Streak to Nine in Triumph at Robert Morris
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A stellar defensive effort in the first half powered the Marshall University men's basketball team (9-1) to a 69-60 win at Robert Morris (4-7) to complete a Keystone State road trip sweep on Saturday night. The victory extended the Herd's win streak to nine games.
wchsnetwork.com
State champion Highlanders to be honored by city
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
herdzone.com
Marshall athletics celebrating academic success
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University's athletic programs are seeing success both on the field and in the classroom. Eight Marshall programs currently enjoy a 100 percent Graduation Success Rate, based on data released from the NCAA stemming from its 2015 cohort, which involves students who initially enrolled in 2015.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
Mobile closet to offer free, rentable formal dresses to middle school students in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Fancy Bus Closet” will come to Charleston’s West Side Middle School on Thursday. The Fancy Bus Closet was started by Kanawha County School Bus Driver Brittany Elkins. She collects prom dresses and other dress clothes to distribute them for free to students via her converted school bus. West Side Middle […]
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations. The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a […]
Veteran-owned dog grooming and boarding business comes to Hurricane, West Virginia
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A brand new, state-of-the-art dog grooming and boarding facility has opened in Hurricane. On Monday, Lucky Dog K9 and City of Hurricane officials held a ribbon cutting for the new business at 2902 Putnam Ave. Lucky Dog K9 offers full-service dog grooming and boarding. The City of Hurricane says a daycare […]
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
WTAP
Update: names released on fatal shooting in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) - UPDATE. The names of those involved have been released by Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. A release by Sheriff Champlin says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, Ohio has passed away as a results of the injuries he sustained from the Sunday shooting. Bobby...
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
