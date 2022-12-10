ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
herdzone.com

Herd Men’s Basketball Finishes Three-Game Road Swing in Greensboro

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team enters its final non-conference road game of the season as it heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for a contest against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6) on Tuesday night. Game Information. Date: December 12, 2022. Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans. Place: Greensboro,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Connection

NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall

Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Women’s Basketball Heads to Florida to Visit High-Powered USF

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Following consecutive convincing home wins, the Marshall women's basketball team (5-3) heads south to face the University of South Florida Bulls (8-3) Wednesday morning in Tampa. Game Information. Date: December 14, 2022. Opponent: South Florida. Place: Tampa, Florida. Arena: Yuengling Center. Time: 11 a.m. ET. Watch: ESPN+
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State champion Highlanders to be honored by city

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall athletics celebrating academic success

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University's athletic programs are seeing success both on the field and in the classroom. Eight Marshall programs currently enjoy a 100 percent Graduation Success Rate, based on data released from the NCAA stemming from its 2015 cohort, which involves students who initially enrolled in 2015.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mobile closet to offer free, rentable formal dresses to middle school students in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Fancy Bus Closet” will come to Charleston’s West Side Middle School on Thursday. The Fancy Bus Closet was started by Kanawha County School Bus Driver Brittany Elkins. She collects prom dresses and other dress clothes to distribute them for free to students via her converted school bus. West Side Middle […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Update: names released on fatal shooting in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) - UPDATE. The names of those involved have been released by Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. A release by Sheriff Champlin says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, Ohio has passed away as a results of the injuries he sustained from the Sunday shooting. Bobby...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy