Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Friday, December 9

By The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

BOYS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

New Philadelphia 61, Mansfield Madison 52

Indian Valley 60, Claymont 46

Garaway 72, Tusky Valley 38

Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 44

Conotton Valley 45, Newcomerstown 40

Strasburg 71, East Canton 60

Sandy Valley 61, Ridgewood 38

East Liverpool 70, Harrison Central 48

Fairless 49, Orrville 29

SUMMARIES

NEW PHILADELPHIA 61, MANSFIELD MADISON 52

MADISON: Rickert 1 0-0 3, Allen 8 3-3 22, Jeffries 5 2-3 12, Kepple 2 0-0 4, Turcott 1 0-1 2, Wiston 3 0-0 8. Totals 20 5-7 52.

NEW PHILA: Slaughter 6 4-4 20, Vickers 5 2-3 14, Schoelles 2 0-1 4, Wells 1 0-0 3, Vandall 7 4-4 18, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-2 61.

Madison-7-16-12-17 – 52

New Phila-17-10-16-18 – 61

3-Point Goals: Allen 3, Wiston 2, Rickert, Jeffries, Sluaghter 4, Vickers 2, Wells.

STRASBURG 71, EAST CANTON 60

EAST CANTON (1-2, 1-1) : Schrader 4 1-2 9, Deutschman 2 0-0 4, Spencer 3 0-0 8,  Spencer 1 4-4 6, Shilling 3 7-8 15, McLeod 8 5-5 22, Betz 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 13-15 60.

STRASBURG (5-0, 1-0): Ryan 8 0-0 19, 4 0-1 10, Stevens 5 2-2 15, Moore 3 0-0 8, Fischer 7 1-2 19. Totals 27 3-5 71. East Canton - 9  - 17  - 16  - 18 — 60

Strasburg - 22  - 8  - 14  - 27 — 71

3-Point Goals: Fischer 4, Ryan 3, Stevens 3, Hutchison 2, Moore 2, Fischer 4, McLeod 2, Spencer 2, Shilling. Fouls : Strasburg 11-10.

MALVERN 66, TUSC. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 44

MALVERN (4-0, 2-0): Phillips 4 0-0 8, J’All Barrino 8 0-2 16, Ja’s Barrino 1 0-0 2, Hutchison 2 0-0 4, Smith 6 2-2 15, Minor 4 2-2 12, Witherow 3 1-6 7, Debo 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-12 66.

TCC (1-3, 1-1): Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Lakota 0 1-2 1, Ciekanski 2 3-6 7, Ferrell 1 2-2 5, Crosier 1 3-3 5, Cherry 7 3-7 14. Totals 14 12-20 44.

Malvern - 12 - 17 - 20 - 17 — 66

TCC - 12 - 6 - 11 - 15 — 44

3-Point Field Goals: Cherry 2, Minor 2. Total fouls: Malvern 15-11. Rebounds: Malvern 27 (Minor 7), TCC 23 (Cherry 6).

INDIAN VALLEY 60, CLAYMONT 46

Indian Valley – Isaac Klaserner 14 points, Brayden Troyer 10, Reese Coulson 10. Claymont – Brody Moreland 11 points; Nate Barnabi 9.

GARAWAY 72, TUSKY VALLEY 38

Garaway – Alexander Roden 15 points; Logan Yoder 13; Drew Mullet 10. Tusky Valley – Silas Miller 10 points; Beau Wolf 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Wheeling Park 78, Hiland 55

SUMMARY

WHEELING PARK 78, HILAND 55

HILAND: Stutzman 5 0-1 12, Mullet 7 4-5 18, Kaufman 0 0- 0, Troyer 0 1-2 1, J. Yoder 8 6-6 24. Miller 0 0-1 0. Totals 20-56 11-5 55.

WHEELING PARK: Abraham 6 0-0 13, Delk 3 0-0 6, Woods 4 5-6 15, HHuffman 3 0-0 6, Daugherty 8 2-2 23, Bordas 5 0-0 13. Totals 30-66 7-8 78.

Hiland-23-9-13-10 – 55

Wheeling Park-25-16-17-20 – 78

3-Point Goals: Stutzman 2, J. Yoder 2, Daugherty 5, Bordas 3, Woods 2, Abraham.

SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Hiland at Dover, 7

Newcomerstown at Loudonville, 7:30

Sandy Valley at Minerva, 6:30

Conotton Valley at Beallsville, 7:30

Girls Basketball

Indian Creek at Dover, 1

Lexington at New Philadelphia, 7:30

Claymont at Indian Valley, 2:30

Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Buckeye Trail, 2:30

Ridgewood at Garaway, 2

Caldwell at Newcomerstown, 2:30

Malvern at Strasburg, 2:30

Conotton Valley at East Canton, 1

Fairless at Northwest, 1:30

Bowling

Garaway, Harrison Central, Sandy Valley at Indian Valley boys tournament, 10 am

Swimming

New Philadelphia at Kenyon Invite, 9 am

Sandy Valley at Granville Invite, 9 am

Wrestling

Dover at Jackson Duals, 9 am

Tusky Valley, Fairless, Harrison Central at Smithville tournament, 10 am

Indian Valley at Painesville Riverside tournament, 9 am

Indian Valley at Union Local tournament, 9:30 am

Newcomerstown at Marengo Highland tournament, 10 am

Malvern at United tournament, 10 am

