Atlantic, IA

Construction Costs Rose 25 percent in 2022

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) The last two years have been challenging for worldwide supply chains. Contractors were forced to lock in materials and spot pricing, often in the same week, to avoid rising costs.

Dave Sturm of Snyder and Associates says the situation has improved over the last few months and hopes to see improvement into 2023.

While supply issues stabilized, the cost of materials did not. Sturm noted at a recent Atlantic City Council meeting John Lund mentioned construction pricing rose 25 percent this past year.

Sturm says the good news is construction has not slowed down during this high inflationary period; he says over the past two years, his engineering firm has been just as busy as before the start of the supply chain and inflationary issues.

Agriculture Online

CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back

In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Agenda Released for Atlantic Board of Adjustment Meeting Regarding New Life Church Conditional Use Permit

(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund released the agenda for tomorrow’s Board of Adjustment meeting to review the New Life Church public hearing for a use permit application for the Atlantic Atlas Theater Properties located at 28 W. 5th and 410 Poplar. The hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
ATLANTIC, IA
kccrradio.com

Lake Oahe Could Rise Five Feet As Corps Looks To Balance Reservoir Storage

PIERRE — As the downstream navigation season ends on the Missouri River, releases from Gavins Point Dam are being reduced to the winter level of twelve thousand cubic feet per second. Flows had been above thirty thousand cfs for most of the fall. John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division of the Corps of Engineers in Omaha, says it’s a multipurpose operation…
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Supervisors discuss increase in Pottawattamie County Township Trustee and Clerk Compensation

(Pottawattamie Co) Pottawattamie County is looking at increasing compensation for Township Trustees and Clerks. Township Trustees are responsible for providing or contracting for fire protection and emergency services, maintaining cemeteries, enforcing fence regulations and other duties. Township Clerks are responsible for maintaining records of all proceedings and orders of the Trustees.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisors hear request for full-time Cass County Tourism Director

(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation this morning on a request for a full-time Cass County Tourism Director. For the past 15 years, Kenner Baxter of Marne has led the Cass County Tourism group as a volunteer and she announced this spring that she is looking to step away. Brigham Hoegh presented a plan to create a Cass County Tourism 501c6 organization to hire a full-time Tourism Director for two years and they requested $130,000 of ARPA funds to fund the position.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Greg Wedemeyer Obituary

Greg Wedemeyer, age 73, of Adair, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, at MercyOne in Des Moines, IA. Survived by his wife Renae and many more family. Full obituary and service details will follow soon. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA.
ADAIR, IA
kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County officials recall derecho close calls

(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week. Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie County Board of Supervisors delay action on Cyber Insurance Coverage

(Guthrie Center) A Conservation Department Update and an Insurance Presentation took place at the Guthrie County Board of Supervisor’s meeting on Tuesday. During Brad Halterman’s Conservation Report he thanked outgoing board members Jack Lloyd, Clifford Carney, and Everett Grasty. “It’s been a pleasure working with you and I just wanted to say thank you. I look forward to running into you in the future and we don’t have to talk about minutes or anything else. We can talk about whatever. I want to thank you and I appreciate the respect you’ve shown me and the conservation department and the conservation board. It means a lot me personally and I appreciate that.”
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Dwight Blakely Obituary

Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, passed away December 7, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 16th at the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will follow at the Church.
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Schools Experiencing absenteeism due to Illness

(Des Moines) Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health recently reported RSV cases, flu, and COVID-19 are increasing statewide. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the district’s nursing staff is required to report to Public Health if the school non-attendance reaches 10 percent.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Penelope Cooper Obituary

Penelope K. Cooper, age 69, of Adair, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. Survived by her husband Ralph and many more family. A full obituary and service details will follow. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home...
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Connie Irene Busse Obituary

Connie Irene Busse, the daughter of Clifford and Dorothy (Glissmann) Beckendorf, was born January 4, 1947, in Atlantic, IA. Connie died December 9, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA, at the age of 75 years, 11 months, and 5 days. Connie attended school in Oakland, graduating from Oakland...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Danny Compton Obituary

Danny Compton, 79, of Bridgewater, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Community Care Center in Stuart. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements.
BRIDGEWATER, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry native suspected in summer luggage thefts

LAS VEGAS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada for a Perry native suspected of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport last summer. Samuel Brinton faces a charge of grand larceny, with items valued between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

