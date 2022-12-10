Construction Costs Rose 25 percent in 2022

(Atlantic) The last two years have been challenging for worldwide supply chains. Contractors were forced to lock in materials and spot pricing, often in the same week, to avoid rising costs.

Dave Sturm of Snyder and Associates says the situation has improved over the last few months and hopes to see improvement into 2023.

While supply issues stabilized, the cost of materials did not. Sturm noted at a recent Atlantic City Council meeting John Lund mentioned construction pricing rose 25 percent this past year.

Sturm says the good news is construction has not slowed down during this high inflationary period; he says over the past two years, his engineering firm has been just as busy as before the start of the supply chain and inflationary issues.