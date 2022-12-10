Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
Local artist paints local heroes larger than life
It’s a history lesson, a love letter to Sarasota and a layered statement of artistic intent. Javi Suárez grew up in this town, having moved to Sarasota from Puerto Rico as a 10-year-old, and he moved back here to pursue his career as an architect and his passion as an artist.
Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts – Finish Your Holiday Shopping in Style
If you are sick of shopping for the same gifts and finding nothing that hits the mark, head out to the Riverwalk in Bradenton this weekend for a sure-fire-inspiring gallery of fine art options. Held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this wonderful outdoor showcase of wonderous talent is unlike any shopping experience you get elsewhere. Bringing talents in many mediums of fine arts together in the gorgeous setting in Manatee County, this is your last chance of 2022 to find that perfect piece for your office, home or gift-giving needs.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 15-21
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Violinist Ariel Horowitz and marimba player Britton-René Collins named their act after an accomplishment: They were named co-winners of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition’s Ambassador Prize. Come support young artists playing classical music with a contemporary twist.
Longboat Observer
Flight to the North Pole brings joy to Myakka boy
Myakka City 12-year-old Larry Morris smiled as he walked into the "Reindeer Room" and saw Santa waiting. Morris gave Santa a hug, and Santa responded by giving him a present. "I need you to continue being a good boy," Santa said to Morris. "Remember, there's only 16 days left until Christmas."
Longboat Observer
Golden Age of Friendship: Celebrating 50 Years
Join us for the Golden Age of Friendship – an unforgettable celebration of Senior Friendship Centers’ 50-year legacy and vision for the future. During this once-in-a-lifetime event, we honor YOU and all of our Senior Friendship Centers community – past, present and future. Join us to launch...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Art Museum champions nature with 2022 Art Bash
Amie Austin, Tammy Karp, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Elisabeth Waters and Donna Koffman. Executive Director Virginia Shearer and artist Steven Ladd. Curtis Jorga, Paige Petersen, Ricky Stephens and Michael Chokr. Scott Taylor, Deb Kabinoff and John Farroll. The night's decor boasted an environmental theme. Angela Carli and CJ Bannister. Stacey Corley, Bill...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists
Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
Longboat Observer
Right step for SMH board
As it happened this past Nov. 29, this was an odd coincidence: Two of Sarasota’s most important public boards met for the first time with their newly elected conservative board members. And, as it happened, each of their meetings was scheduled to address a highly volatile issue that was the underlying influence that drove the new board members’ elections.
Longboat Observer
Artist keeps living in the eye of the storm
It was a day of celebration for Mara Torres González, the culmination of an intense period of her life that resulted in some of her most fulfilling work. And it wound up hitting a little too close to home. Torres González, a Puerto Rico native, celebrated the five-year anniversary...
Possible Hillsborough school boundary changes could affect thousands of students
The Hillsborough County school district may close up to seven schools if it changes its school attendance boundaries.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James Hondroulis and Marguerite Forte, of Cockeysville, Maryland, sold their home at 13662 Legends Walk Terrace to Jeffrey and Michelle Coppolo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.3 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $2 million in 2021.
Longboat Observer
Christmas cheer lights up Longboat Key
Santa is always busy in December, but when visiting Longboat Key, he’s not just busy. He’s active. Although he hasn’t been spotted playing pickleball yet, he has been surfing, fishing, jet skiing and steering both a rocket and pirate ship. Inflatable Santas and holiday cheer are lighting...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County faces administrative challenge over Lakewood Ranch expansion
Bern Creek residents Mike Hutchinson and Eileen Fitzgerald have filed an administrative challenge over Sarasota County's approval in October of a comprehensive plan amendment to allow Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to build 5,000 homes in the northeastern part of the county. The development, being built on 4,120 acres generally south of University...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Pleasant Real Estate LLC and Pleasant Real Estate LLC II sold the Unit B-604 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to Thomas and Susan Pluss, of Longboat Key, for $3.45 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $707,100 in 1991.
Longboat Observer
School board's final vote ends Asplen's Sarasota tenure
As expected, the Sarasota County School Board on Tuesday night voted to accept a deal with Superintendent Brennan Asplen to bring about his resignation after two and half years on the job. For the third time since the new School Board was seated after election of newcomers Timothy Enos and...
businessobserverfl.com
New spring break flights added to lineup at SRQ
A trio of Southwest Airlines flights were announced Tuesday to begin taking off at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just in time for next year’s spring break. The Saturday-only direct service from SRQ, the airport’s call letters, to Buffalo, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; and Minneapolis, will begin operating March 11 and continue through April 8.
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
mynews13.com
Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
Mysuncoast.com
Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Rachel Paule
Rachel Paule is a sophomore on the Riverview High girls soccer team. Paule had a hat trick and three assists in the Rams' 9-0 home win over Manatee High on Tuesday. I started about five years ago with FC Sarasota. Since then I have developed a lot. I now play at Tampa Bay United SC. But I started because of (U.S. Women's National Team player) Alex Morgan. I saw her play once and thought, 'I bet I can do that too.'
