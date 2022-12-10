Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Red tide spreading; outbreaks identified in Treasure Island, Pass-a-Grille
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from Southwest Florida as of Dec. 9. Bloom concentrations, or those with more than 100,000 cells per liter, were present in 29 samples — four in and off the...
Longboat Observer
Flight to the North Pole brings joy to Myakka boy
Myakka City 12-year-old Larry Morris smiled as he walked into the "Reindeer Room" and saw Santa waiting. Morris gave Santa a hug, and Santa responded by giving him a present. "I need you to continue being a good boy," Santa said to Morris. "Remember, there's only 16 days left until Christmas."
Longboat Observer
Hurricane season wraps up on Longboat Key
Hurricane season came to a close on Nov. 30, a season of near misses on Longboat Key and less damage than initially feared. Though Hurricane Ian's threat prompted the first island-wide evacuation since 2017, the storm's path ended up sparing the town significant damage or flooding, as took place as recently as 2020, when Tropical Storm Eta pushed enough water into neighborhoods to enter about 220 homes. More than 200,000 cubic yards was initially washed away from beaches in that storm, as well.
Longboat Observer
Country Bear Christmas sweet at honey in Myakka City
Panther Ridge 9-year-old Ava Grady enjoys checking out the bears at A Country Bear Christmas at Bearadise Ranch in Myakka City. Riverview's Lucas Day, 9, enjoys feeding a goat in the petting zoo at A Country Bear Christmas. The kids who visited A Country Bear Christmas were able to see...
Redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Course could reopen by Fall 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. — Come Fall 2023, golf enthusiasts in Sarasota could be putting on the newly redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Club 18-hole course. There will also be a nine-hole golf course across the street. The redesigned course will feature an Eco-friendly infrastructure that stops storm water runoff from trickling...
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts – Finish Your Holiday Shopping in Style
If you are sick of shopping for the same gifts and finding nothing that hits the mark, head out to the Riverwalk in Bradenton this weekend for a sure-fire-inspiring gallery of fine art options. Held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this wonderful outdoor showcase of wonderous talent is unlike any shopping experience you get elsewhere. Bringing talents in many mediums of fine arts together in the gorgeous setting in Manatee County, this is your last chance of 2022 to find that perfect piece for your office, home or gift-giving needs.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James Hondroulis and Marguerite Forte, of Cockeysville, Maryland, sold their home at 13662 Legends Walk Terrace to Jeffrey and Michelle Coppolo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.3 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $2 million in 2021.
Mysuncoast.com
Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Tuesday afternoon, airport officials said. Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of the airport, said the plane was using the smaller of the airport’s two runways when the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
Longboat Observer
Nature recovers faster than infrastructure at Myakka River State Park
Hurricane Ian's winds, rain and flooding substantially damaged Myakka River State Park's infrastructure, as well as its ecology. As part of the Myakka River watershed, which holds flood waters thus minimizing their impact farther afield, the storm also illustrated the great importance of these popular public lands for safeguarding our communities.
Christmas tree honoring veterans stolen from Venice neighborhood
In the Bay Indies Resort Community, a park at the center is dedicated to honoring military veterans. This Christmas, the local veterans club had a new idea: put up a Christmas tree and hang dog tags on the branches, each with the name of a veteran someone wanted to honor.
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
FDOT engineers unveil pair of Legacy Trail pedestrian bridges for Clark and Bee Ridge roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An effort to enhance the experience and safety of cyclists and pedestrians using The Legacy Trail in Sarasota has advanced. We now know what a pair of proposed pedestrian overpasses along the trail would look like. The new design was just released to the public at the Sarasota County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 15-21
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Violinist Ariel Horowitz and marimba player Britton-René Collins named their act after an accomplishment: They were named co-winners of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition’s Ambassador Prize. Come support young artists playing classical music with a contemporary twist.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Jury finds St. Petersburg yacht broker guilty of obstructing Coast Guard investigation
A Florida yacht charter broker was found guilty of obstructing a Coast Guard investigation.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the fourth year in a row, the Sarasota Police Department has released its annual holiday patrol lights video. With music used with permission from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the nearly four-minute video was edited by a “holiday volunteer elf,” the department’s public information officer, Genevieve Judge, told ABC7.
cdspatriotpress.org
Sacred Pepper Review
The atmosphere was enough to make me fall in love with this restaurant. At Sacred Pepper, the upbeat ambiance with live music is truly incredible. I think the best part of it all is the fact that you get to sit in comfortable (new word) chairs while you dine. If the atmosphere is not enough, experienced chef James Maita has crafted each dish to perfection, you can be certain the menu will not disappoint you.
Red tide bloom expected to cause respiratory irritation along Pinellas County beaches: officials
Local health officials said red tide could cause problems for any Pinellas County beachgoers this weekend.
