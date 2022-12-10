ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Longboat Observer

Flight to the North Pole brings joy to Myakka boy

Myakka City 12-year-old Larry Morris smiled as he walked into the "Reindeer Room" and saw Santa waiting. Morris gave Santa a hug, and Santa responded by giving him a present. "I need you to continue being a good boy," Santa said to Morris. "Remember, there's only 16 days left until Christmas."
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane season wraps up on Longboat Key

Hurricane season came to a close on Nov. 30, a season of near misses on Longboat Key and less damage than initially feared. Though Hurricane Ian's threat prompted the first island-wide evacuation since 2017, the storm's path ended up sparing the town significant damage or flooding, as took place as recently as 2020, when Tropical Storm Eta pushed enough water into neighborhoods to enter about 220 homes. More than 200,000 cubic yards was initially washed away from beaches in that storm, as well.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Country Bear Christmas sweet at honey in Myakka City

Panther Ridge 9-year-old Ava Grady enjoys checking out the bears at A Country Bear Christmas at Bearadise Ranch in Myakka City. Riverview's Lucas Day, 9, enjoys feeding a goat in the petting zoo at A Country Bear Christmas. The kids who visited A Country Bear Christmas were able to see...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Course could reopen by Fall 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. — Come Fall 2023, golf enthusiasts in Sarasota could be putting on the newly redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Club 18-hole course. There will also be a nine-hole golf course across the street. The redesigned course will feature an Eco-friendly infrastructure that stops storm water runoff from trickling...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts – Finish Your Holiday Shopping in Style

If you are sick of shopping for the same gifts and finding nothing that hits the mark, head out to the Riverwalk in Bradenton this weekend for a sure-fire-inspiring gallery of fine art options. Held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this wonderful outdoor showcase of wonderous talent is unlike any shopping experience you get elsewhere. Bringing talents in many mediums of fine arts together in the gorgeous setting in Manatee County, this is your last chance of 2022 to find that perfect piece for your office, home or gift-giving needs.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Lakewood Ranch

A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James Hondroulis and Marguerite Forte, of Cockeysville, Maryland, sold their home at 13662 Legends Walk Terrace to Jeffrey and Michelle Coppolo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.3 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $2 million in 2021.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Tuesday afternoon, airport officials said. Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of the airport, said the plane was using the smaller of the airport’s two runways when the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Nature recovers faster than infrastructure at Myakka River State Park

Hurricane Ian's winds, rain and flooding substantially damaged Myakka River State Park's infrastructure, as well as its ecology. As part of the Myakka River watershed, which holds flood waters thus minimizing their impact farther afield, the storm also illustrated the great importance of these popular public lands for safeguarding our communities.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 15-21

11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Violinist Ariel Horowitz and marimba player Britton-René Collins named their act after an accomplishment: They were named co-winners of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition’s Ambassador Prize. Come support young artists playing classical music with a contemporary twist.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the fourth year in a row, the Sarasota Police Department has released its annual holiday patrol lights video. With music used with permission from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the nearly four-minute video was edited by a “holiday volunteer elf,” the department’s public information officer, Genevieve Judge, told ABC7.
SARASOTA, FL
cdspatriotpress.org

Sacred Pepper Review

The atmosphere was enough to make me fall in love with this restaurant. At Sacred Pepper, the upbeat ambiance with live music is truly incredible. I think the best part of it all is the fact that you get to sit in comfortable (new word) chairs while you dine. If the atmosphere is not enough, experienced chef James Maita has crafted each dish to perfection, you can be certain the menu will not disappoint you.
TAMPA, FL

