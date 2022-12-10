O'Rourke Defamation Suit Continues

A defamation lawsuit against Beto O'Rourke is raising the question of how to define a public figure. The case is being heard by the Third Court of Appeals.

Dallas pipeline tycoon Kelcy Warren sued the former Democratic candidate for governor in February regarding comments O'Rourke made on the campaign trail that Warren's million-dollar contribution to Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign after the 2021 winter storm amounted to a bribe.

O'Rourke's lawyer claims the accusation is protected by the First Amendment because Warren's donation made him a public figure.

Warren's lawyer says he's a private citizen.

The distrinction is an important one, the precedent set by the US Supreme Court in a landmark 1964 decision, Times v Sullivan, that limits public figures' ability to sue for defamation.

O'Rourke lost the gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott by eleven points.

