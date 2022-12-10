ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, TX

Breakfast with Santa in Seabrook

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHRGT_0je20VGJ00

You can only imagine what the calendar on Santa’s phone must look like for December 24 and 25, but we do know where the jolly old man will be this morning.

Santa is having breakfast at the Seabrook Community House from 9 to 11 this morning.

Seabrook’s tradition of “Breakfast with Santa” continues in its 26th year, filling children’s plates with pancakes and Lil’ smokies sausages.

It was begun in 1997 by Lois Mohrhusen and Friends of Seabrook, and the Rotary Club continues the tradition.

The Seabrook Police Department helps with the photos with Santa and the Girl Scouts act as elves.

photo: Getty Images

