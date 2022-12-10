ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Trial of Fort Worth Officer Resumes Monday

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will pick up with the defense presenting their case Monday. A scheduling conflict for defense witness prompted the judge to give the jury Thursday and Friday off.

Dean is charged with the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 during a welfare check at her mother's home.

On Wednesday the jury heard testimony from crime scene investigators, Tarrant County's deputy medical examiner, and Jefferson's sister. The state rested its case after only three-days, surprising some observers.

Dean faces between five and 99 years in prison if he's convicted of murder.

