ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars

Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week. Among those robbed was an ice cream shop where the two suspects made off with $4,000 from the cash register and safe. As reported by KTLA, the incident took place Wednesday night at Runway Playa Vista. Among the businesses...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy