Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Will These 2 Financial Services Stocks Charge into 2023?
Quite a few financial services companies are appearing to trade at discounts. These stocks are looking like ideal candidates for a potential end-of-year Santa Clause rally. Two stocks that come to mind are American Express AXP and Capital One Financial COF, with both still well off their 52-week highs. Let’s see if it’s time to buy these two lending and banking giants’ stocks going into 2023.
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
NASDAQ
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Petrobras (PBR) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this oil and gas company have returned -7.4% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Down 11.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Webster Financial (WBS) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
Webster Financial (WBS) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 11.5% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHG
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHG ETF (Symbol: SCHG) where we have detected an approximate $119.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 240,150,000 to 242,200,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHG, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank had...
NASDAQ
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy W.R. Berkley (WRB) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (Symbol: OCSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of OCSL's recent stock price of $7.01, this dividend works out to approximately 2.57%, so look for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation to trade 2.57% lower — all else being equal — when OCSL shares open for trading on 12/14/22.
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $21.26, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-Miners, financials drag TSX index to three-week low
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday to touch its lowest level in three weeks, dragged down by tepid performances among miners and financials, while investors await the last round of interest rate decisions this year from major central banks. At 1024 a.m. ET (1524 GMT),...
NASDAQ
Is Bank7 (BSVN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comerica, Crown Castle and Banc Of California
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), and Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 1/1/23, Crown Castle Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.565 on 12/30/22, and Banc Of California Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of CMA's recent stock price of $65.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Comerica, Inc. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when CMA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CCI to open 1.11% lower in price and for BANC to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Will Limoneira (LMNR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Limoneira (LMNR), which belongs to the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two...
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Spirit Realty Capital Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
On 12/14/22, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of SRC.PRA's recent share price of $23.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of SRC.PRA to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when SRC.PRA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.38%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Digital Realty Trust Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
On 12/14/22, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DLR.PRL's recent share price of $21.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of DLR.PRL to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when DLR.PRL shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:
NASDAQ
CRRFY or WMMVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Supermarkets sector have probably already heard of Carrefour SA (CRRFY) and WalMart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Boyd Gaming (BYD) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
NASDAQ
Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (PHAR) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Comments / 0