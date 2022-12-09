Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), and Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 1/1/23, Crown Castle Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.565 on 12/30/22, and Banc Of California Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of CMA's recent stock price of $65.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Comerica, Inc. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when CMA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CCI to open 1.11% lower in price and for BANC to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

