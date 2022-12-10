Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Sky High Farm Workwear Drops Reworked "VINTAGE" Collection
Sky High Farm Workwear has quickly become a collaborative powerhouse, teaming with everyone from Comme des Garçons SHIRT to Denim Tears and Converse. However, their roots are in reworked vintage garments, and they’re getting back to those roots with a just-released collection that’s aptly titled “VINTAGE.” The fresh offering of upcycled garments aims to reflect the brand’s original emphasis on sustainability in clothing over the constant creation of new products.
hypebeast.com
Mattel Creations Releases Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 4 Digital Collectibles
Mattel Creations is incorporating more well-known automakers and vintage car models within the release of the Hot Wheels NFT Garage™ Series 4 Collection. This new installment presents another opportunity for fans to get their hands on rare digital artwork from the iconic Hot Wheels® brand. The Hot Wheels NFT Garage is a Web 3 portfolio of digital collectibles that is inspired by the physical die-cast portfolio, emulating the “treasure hunt” of finding rare die-cast cars at retail. The portfolio’s name pays homage to the Hot Wheels™ Garage and Garage of Legends™, the elite collection of Hot Wheels life size and 1:64 scale vehicles representing one of a kind builds.
hypebeast.com
F/CE. Delivers Functional Upgrades to Danner Light Boots
For his latest project, Japanese imprint F/CE® works with heritage American brand Danner for an update on the signature Danner Light boots for maximum functionality. Embracing the seasonal theme “Less is More,” the upcoming pairs surface in minimalist “Black” and “Sage Green” colorways featuring GORE-TEX uppers that switch between smooth and gridded finishes.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection
These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 in White
With four collaborations alongside Jordan Brand now under its belt, A Ma Maniére is in preparation to extend its partnership with the sportswear brand in 2023 by bringing a pair of Air Jordan 12 makeups to fruition. James Whitner and his crew are slated to drop “Black” and “White” colorways, the latter of which has now surfaced via early imagery.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy Connects With Penny Hardaway for a Nike Air Max Penny 2 Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Despite the fact that the weather temperatures are starting to dip into the freezing zone, sneaker brands are still cranking up the heat with their releases before 2022 jogs to a close. Imprints like. , Jordan Brand and. have jam-packed this week with anticipated collaborations and classic bring-backs that can...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Receives a "Year of the Rabbit" Colorway
With 2023 just around the corner, Nike and Jordan Brand are continuing to add to their lineup of “Year of the Rabbit” releases. Now set to mark the Lunar New Year is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Rabbit.”. Limited to just 5,000 pairs,...
Fusalp Lands in the U.S. With New York and Aspen Stores
PARIS — Fusalp has landed in the U.S. with the opening of stores in New York and Aspen, Colorado. Both boutiques are the first flagship stores in the U.S. for the French luxury skiwear brand, where it is available online and through retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Ssense.More from WWDThe Dsquared2 Flagship Store in LondonEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023L'Agence Pre-Fall 2023 “It’s the right time to be investing at last in the U.S. market,” said chief executive officer Alexandre Fauvet. Interest from American customers has been growing since the brand was brought from dormancy in 2014, both...
hypebeast.com
Unboxing: The Dalmore Luminary No.1 Collectible Bottle
Crafted with architect Kengo Kuma for the master design collection. In a unique project that simultaneously celebrates state-of-the-art design and whisky craftsmanship,. reveals the new three-part Luminary Series. It sees the Highland single malt producers call on a roster of world-renowned architectural talent curated by V&A Dundee to design a Rare and Collectible single malt bottle edition.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Flips the “Laney” Color Scheme on This New Air Jordan 1
Jordan Brand has revived and remixed the Air Jordan 1 “Laney” color scheme for a fresh-yet-familiar release. Inspired by the yellow and blue tones of Laney High School in Wilmington, NC, where Michael Jordan played high school basketball, the “Laney” is the second Air Jordan 1 release of its kind after a very similar style was released in 2013.
hypebeast.com
Willy Vanderperre Captures Raf Simons' Last Collection in SS23 Campaign
After 27 years, Raf Simons is calling it a day for his namesake label — but before it leaves, the beloved Belgian designer is going out with his Spring/Summer 2023 collection, for which the campaign has just been released. Shot by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo (who’s...
hypebeast.com
Kurono Tokyo Celebrates New Store Opening With the Grand Urushi Aoyama Watch Collection
Kurono Tokyo celebrates the opening of its new Aoyama salon with a limited timepiece collection, entitled Kurono Grand Urushi Aoyama. The collection comprises a trio of limited edition watches outfitted with handmade urushi dials. Indices are omitted from the design, leaving a clean watch face to showcase the timepiece’s beauty in the purest form.
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi's Custom Givenchy Uniform Has Been Transformed Into a T-Shirt That You Can Buy
Like many artists, Kid Cudi gets much of his tour outfits custom made — and he’s not one to shy away from showing the world what’s in his wardrobe. Now, under the creative helm of Matthew M Williams, Givenchy has released a limited-edition T-shirt inspired by the ones the House made for Cudi’s To the Moon tour.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Debuts Inflatable Air Chamber Nuptse Vest
After renewing its REMADE program with a new collection of upcycled pieces, The North Face now premieres a new experimental piece for the winter — an Air Chamber Nuptse Vest. For the first time ever, wearers are able to adjust the level of puffiness of their Nuptse vests through a complimentary hand pump, much like one would inflate a floatie.
hypebeast.com
Get Exploring With Better™ Gift Shop and Salomon Advanced's XAPro 3D Mid GTX
For their third link-up, Better™ Gift Shop and Salomon Advanced are inspired by constant exploration, producing a collaborative take on the XAPro 3D Mid GTX. Be it in nature or the city, the sneaker-boot hybrid is designed to be fit and capable in all environments, something that’s underpinned by its colorway of tan and brown that’s constructed with vivid pops of yellow — tones that represent both urban and mountainous treks.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Hit With the Tan and Linen Colorway
Jordan Brand is kicking it up a notch with the expansion of its Jordan Two Trey lineup. After revealing the New York Knicks colorway in November and most recently the “Arctic Orange”, the hybrid silhouette is going back to focusing on the fundamental muted tones. The latest colorway...
hypebeast.com
SWAGGER Launches Rebrand With Its SS23 Collection
Founded back in 1999 by the late Takeshi Osumi, better known as “BIG-O,” SWAGGER is launching its rebrand with a new collection. Returning for Spring/Summer 2023, the iconic Japanese label has broken its hiatus with a renewed outlook centered around its ethos of “offering the highest quality streetwear.
2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks
There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0