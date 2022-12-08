ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

WTRF

Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
WHEELING, WV
wchstv.com

Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brothers of the Wheel donates over 16k to Harmony House

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern Panhandle Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel motorcycle club just gave some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children a big helping hand. They donated a check for $16,610 dollars to Harmony House in Wheeling. This is the 18th year they’ve made this donation, and this year […]
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Student group to host art sale, drag show at Morgantown Art Bar

A student group at Morgantown High School is hosting a fundraising event for their nonprofit organization, the Sex and Gender Acceptance (SAGA) Initiative on Saturday at the Morgantown Art Bar. What started as a school club has turned into a mission to provide free, gender-affirming care packages to transgender youth...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state.Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.The money for the food banks was included in this year's budget. Funds will be used for food and infrastructure, the newspaper reported.Facing Hunger Foodbank works with 220 agencies. Last year, the food bank bought refrigerators and freezers to help with food storage and distribution."As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget," Justice said. "We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don't need people going hungry in West Virginia."
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex

MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Thousands in Marion County without phone service

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
MARION COUNTY, WV

