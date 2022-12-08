Read full article on original website
‘Toy and Food Distribution’ coming to Mon County
Eager volunteers will once again have the chance to help West Virginia families in need have a Happy Holidays.
Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
Brothers of the Wheel donates over 16k to Harmony House
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern Panhandle Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel motorcycle club just gave some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children a big helping hand. They donated a check for $16,610 dollars to Harmony House in Wheeling. This is the 18th year they’ve made this donation, and this year […]
Wreaths unloaded for laying ceremonies next weekend
Wreaths Across America, along with many volunteers, unloaded a truck full of nearly 7,000 wreaths at the West Virginia National Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10.
The Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival closes out Fairmont’s ‘Hometown Christmas Celebration’
As part of Fairmont's "Hometown Christmas Celebration," the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival took place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.
The French immigrant who helped create West Virginia
West Virginia carries a history filled with distinguished figures who brought their own talents into making the mountain state what it is today. However, few were as integral and iconic as the Doddridge County artist and legislator, Joseph Hubert Diss Debar.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
Student group to host art sale, drag show at Morgantown Art Bar
A student group at Morgantown High School is hosting a fundraising event for their nonprofit organization, the Sex and Gender Acceptance (SAGA) Initiative on Saturday at the Morgantown Art Bar. What started as a school club has turned into a mission to provide free, gender-affirming care packages to transgender youth...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
This Man is Making Plaster Restoration Accessible to Historic Homeowners
Maybe you don’t know Sarel, but if you’ve been to the Capitol Theatre, the First State Capitol Building, the Scottish Rite, or any number of historic places in Wheeling (or in Minnesota, Alabama, Hawaii, the Caribbean, or South Africa), you most certainly know his work. Sarel is a...
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state.Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.The money for the food banks was included in this year's budget. Funds will be used for food and infrastructure, the newspaper reported.Facing Hunger Foodbank works with 220 agencies. Last year, the food bank bought refrigerators and freezers to help with food storage and distribution."As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget," Justice said. "We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don't need people going hungry in West Virginia."
DOH prepping for work on I-79 bridges from Clarksburg to Pennsylvania state line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways has awarded a $62.4 million bid to rehabilitate 13 Interstate 79 bridges from Clarksburg to the Pennsylvania state line over the next four years. “Thirteen bridges will be renovated and another contract will be awarded to replace six more bridges in...
Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex
MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
