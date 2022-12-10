ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report

Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes After Binance Lists Crypto Asset in Innovation Zone

An altcoin project built on Ethereum (ETH) is becoming even more explosive after getting the nod of approval from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume. Binance abruptly announced the listing of Magic (MAGIC) in their Innovation Zone. Binance’s Innovation Zone is a dedicated trading space for crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Litecoin (LTC) Displaying Typical Bull Market Behavior, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto analyst says that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) continues to look bullish despite its sideways price action over the last few weeks. In a new video update, pseudonymous crypto trader DonAlt says that Litecoin may just be gearing up for its next leg up against Bitcoin (LTC/BTC).
dailyhodl.com

Imminent Macro Events Could Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm is issuing an alert to crypto traders to brace for wild price swings as key macro data are due for release this week. In a new Insights edition, Santiment says it is expecting a volatile week ahead for crypto as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to announce its latest policy decision today at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.
dailyhodl.com

Amid the Bear Market, New Math Startup Nillion Assembles ‘Avengers Team’ and Raises Over $20 Million From Over 150 Strategic Contributors

Investors bet on new internet infrastructure that the founding teams of Uber, Indiegogo and Hedera Hashgraph think could create the next crypto bull run. Web 3.0 startup Nillion has closed an over $20 million fundraise from strategic partners and investors. The project is based on a new mathematical innovation, invented...
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Firebrand Max Keiser Says BTC Could Make Massive Moves in 2023 – Here’s Why

Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Max Keiser says Bitcoin could ignite epic rallies even before its halving event slated in 2024. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, the longtime Bitcoin bull says that he envisions BTC’s price rising for the next several decades. “The direction for Bitcoin for 13 years...
dailyhodl.com

Whales Relocate $440,000,000 in Bitcoin and XRP As Market Volatility Returns – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

Crypto whales are moving more than $440 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP this week as digital assets continue to fight their way through a bear market. One of the biggest transactions involved an unknown wallet sending 9,250 BTC worth more than $157.4 million to two separate unknown wallets on Monday morning, according to data from the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert.
dailyhodl.com

Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says Binance Has ‘Big Red Flag’, Criticizes Recent Proof-of-Reserves Report

Kraken founder Jesse Powell is criticizing Binance’s proof-of-reserves report as increased scrutiny of the finances of crypto exchanges circulates through the industry. Responding to former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) employee John Reed Stark on Twitter, Kraken founder Jesse Powell explains why he sees some red flags in Binance’s recently published proof-of-reserves report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy