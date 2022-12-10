Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Flashing Historic Signal As Central Banks Prepare to Reverse Policy
Macro guru Raoul Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are displaying historic signals as both crypto assets rest on critical support levels. The former Goldman Sachs executive tells his 991,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now the most oversold it has ever been, implying ultra-high-value opportunities for longer-term investors.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Binance Coin, Polkadot and One AI-Focused Altcoin That Surged This Week: Top Analyst
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe is predicting what’s coming for three altcoins including Binance Coin (BNB) and Polkadot (DOT). Van de Poppe tells his 643,000 Twitter followers that BNB, the utility token of crypto exchange Binance, has to take out its immediate resistance to ignite the next leg up.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report
Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes After Binance Lists Crypto Asset in Innovation Zone
An altcoin project built on Ethereum (ETH) is becoming even more explosive after getting the nod of approval from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume. Binance abruptly announced the listing of Magic (MAGIC) in their Innovation Zone. Binance’s Innovation Zone is a dedicated trading space for crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Ethereum Could Be Following 2017–2021 Cycle, Predicts Bounce Back in Global Markets
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says there’s one Ethereum (ETH) chart that traders should keep on their radar. In a new analysis, Pal points to the “Ethereum Today vs. 2017-2021 Analog” chart, which if followed, would indicate ETH is currently near the bottom of the bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Investigating Abnormal Price Movements on Crypto Exchange, Locks Withdrawals on Some Accounts
The world’s largest crypto exchange says it is probing certain accounts after noticing abnormal trading behavior on its platform. Binance says it is taking precautionary measures after noticing atypical activity involving the altcoins Sun Token (SUN), Ardor (ARDR), Osmosis (OSMO), FUN Token (FUN) and Golem (GLM). “We are aware...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Sees More Than $3,660,311,347 in Net Withdrawals As World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Gets ‘Stress Test’
The largest crypto exchange by trading volume is undergoing a stress test as reports surface that Binance may be under US investigation. Yesterday, it was reported that Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao were under federal investigation for potential money laundering violations. Now, crypto data analyzer Nansen says over $3...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Predicts End-of-Year Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – But There’s a Catch
A crypto trader who correctly called the collapse of Bitcoin in 2018 is predicting a decent surge for BTC to the end the year. In a new strategy session, Tone Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is trading within a narrow horizontal channel after rallying from its current bear market low around $15,700.
dailyhodl.com
Litecoin (LTC) Displaying Typical Bull Market Behavior, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto analyst says that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) continues to look bullish despite its sideways price action over the last few weeks. In a new video update, pseudonymous crypto trader DonAlt says that Litecoin may just be gearing up for its next leg up against Bitcoin (LTC/BTC).
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Likely Coming Out on Top in XRP Battle With SEC, Says Crypto Legal Expert
A crypto legal expert says he sees a complete and total victory for Ripple over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the most likely outcome of the XRP lawsuit. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020, alleging that the payments firm sold the crypto asset XRP as an...
dailyhodl.com
Imminent Macro Events Could Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm is issuing an alert to crypto traders to brace for wild price swings as key macro data are due for release this week. In a new Insights edition, Santiment says it is expecting a volatile week ahead for crypto as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to announce its latest policy decision today at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Ethereum Will Massively Outperform Bitcoin in 2023 – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom is predicting that Ethereum (ETH) will launch epic rallies next year en route to becoming the largest digital asset by market cap. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,700 Twitter followers that he expects the ETH/BTC pair to...
dailyhodl.com
Amid the Bear Market, New Math Startup Nillion Assembles ‘Avengers Team’ and Raises Over $20 Million From Over 150 Strategic Contributors
Investors bet on new internet infrastructure that the founding teams of Uber, Indiegogo and Hedera Hashgraph think could create the next crypto bull run. Web 3.0 startup Nillion has closed an over $20 million fundraise from strategic partners and investors. The project is based on a new mathematical innovation, invented...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bulls Shouldn’t Be Fooled by Weakening US Dollar, According to Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says traders may want to think twice before flipping bullish on Bitcoin just because the US dollar index (DXY) has shown some weakness in recent weeks. In a new strategy session, Cowen takes a look at DXY’s sharp downturn that has shaved off over 8% from...
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
dailyhodl.com
Litecoin Mega Whales Accumulate Nearly $220,000,000 Worth of LTC in Just Five Weeks: Analytics Firm Santiment
Analytics firm Santiment says crypto whales have spent the most recent portion of the bear market gobbling up the peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC). Santiment notes that Litecoin addresses that own more than one million LTC are holding their highest level of available LTC supply since June 2017. Those so-called...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Firebrand Max Keiser Says BTC Could Make Massive Moves in 2023 – Here’s Why
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Max Keiser says Bitcoin could ignite epic rallies even before its halving event slated in 2024. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, the longtime Bitcoin bull says that he envisions BTC’s price rising for the next several decades. “The direction for Bitcoin for 13 years...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Relocate $440,000,000 in Bitcoin and XRP As Market Volatility Returns – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
Crypto whales are moving more than $440 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP this week as digital assets continue to fight their way through a bear market. One of the biggest transactions involved an unknown wallet sending 9,250 BTC worth more than $157.4 million to two separate unknown wallets on Monday morning, according to data from the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert.
dailyhodl.com
Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says Binance Has ‘Big Red Flag’, Criticizes Recent Proof-of-Reserves Report
Kraken founder Jesse Powell is criticizing Binance’s proof-of-reserves report as increased scrutiny of the finances of crypto exchanges circulates through the industry. Responding to former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) employee John Reed Stark on Twitter, Kraken founder Jesse Powell explains why he sees some red flags in Binance’s recently published proof-of-reserves report.
dailyhodl.com
‘Easy’ 3,178% Rally in Store for One Ethereum-Based DeFi Altcoin, According to Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader thinks one Ethereum-based altcoin is likely destined to rally by more than 3,000%. The pseudonymous crypto analyst CredibleCrypto tells his 336,100 Twitter followers that CRV, the native token on decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve DAO has the potential to explode in the next bull market. Credible...
Comments / 0