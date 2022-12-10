Drive-thru live nativity returning to Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church

It has been more than three decades since Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church had its first drive-thru live nativity. While there have been a handful years the church did not host the popular event, the nativity is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of COVID.

The pageant is set for Dec. 12-17 from 7 to 9 p.m. each evening. If any cars remain in line at 9 p.m., the pageant will continue operating until the line is depleted.

The pageant director, Bobby Parker, explained the idea for the play originated from the “The Great Passion Play,” which is held in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

He said that there was an effort to start a similar passion play in the Pigeon Forge — Sevierville area in the fall of 1988. He said he told his wife and son that they should be a part of it, and while his wife and son were actors, he was chosen as a director because of his background.

He said that because of financial reasons, the passion play in Pigeon Forge turned into a drive-thru performance in the winter of 1988, and consisted of only two scenes.

“It ended up only lasting one season,” Parker explained. “They did not return to the area.”

After that, Parker said he started thinking about expanding that drive-thru pageant and creating something locally that people could enjoy.

“I researched the story of the birth of Christ, carefully going through the Bible. I wanted to tell the whole story in an abbreviated form, so I chose the appropriate verses,” Parker said. “I then created a placard that looked like an open Bible, and I wrote the verses on it.”

He took that placard to a church business meeting, and demonstrated what he had planned for a drive-thru nativity. He said the church not only approved the nativity, but they also agreed to finance it.

The church covers the costs associated with the pageant, but sometimes those who attend the pageant, or hear about it, make a donation because they said the production has blessed them or others.

“We had our first drive-thru nativity in 1989,” he recalled. While they did not keep records then like they do now, he said they had about 60 participants in the pageant that first year. He estimates about 200 vehicles drove through to see the nativity pageant. Those vehicles could range from a car with one occupant to a church bus filled with people.

“Now we do try to count the number of vehicles and people who come to see the pageant,” Parker said. “The last year or so of the pageant we averaged an audience of about 6,000 people in a week.”

He said the pageant has a cast of around 85 people. Participants are given the same role for the entire week, so they are accustomed to what to do and how to do it. They also use live animals, including donkeys, sheep and horses. He said the animals are secured for the safety of the guests, participants and the animals themselves.

Looking ahead to this year’s pageant, Parker said he is excited to see it return. “My only concern is the weather,” he noted. “We cannot have the pageant in the rain, and the forecast is not in our favor. We will have to take it day by day.”

Parker emphasized that they want those attending the pageant to be safe, and they also want to make sure their cast members and animals are not exposed to rain or ice.

He said that in the late 1990s or early 2000s, they did not have the pageant for a few years, but in all the years that they have had the pageant, he said it has been canceled three times for rain and twice because of ice on the roads.

He recalls the first year of the pageant in 1989 that during the whole week the temperatures did not get higher than 10 degrees during the daytime. He said there were six inches of snow, and while he had some concerns, the church wanted to continue with the pageant.

“The Lord blessed us and only one person got sick, and they just had a cold,” he said.

In all the years of the pageant, Parker has seen cars from 23 different states and Canada come to the pageant. He said traffic is often backed up as far as a mile before the pageant gets underway, so the church pays two off-duty sheriff’s department deputies to direct traffic.

He explained that the pageant is set in six scenes, and those scenes are set up surrounding the church. Bible verses are displayed at each scene. Parker said the King James Version Bible is used. He said that the costumes and sets were created to have a look consistent with the time period they portray and he believes an authentic look is presented.

There is narration and music that accompanies each scene, which he has obtained in conjunction with an agreement with a recording company.

He said that if there is rain, and the pageant must be canceled for the evening, both local radio stations — WLIK and WNPC — will be notified by 6:30 p.m., so they can make an announcement. He said also check the Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church Facebook page. He explained they would be waiting until 6:30 p.m. to decide because the rain could stop, or the weather could change.

“We get a blessing from hosting this pageant,” he said.

In the 33 years since the church started having the pageant, the church has been under the leadership of four pastors. All four pastors have supported the pageant and even held a role in the pageant.

“We have had visitors come through the pageant singing, shouting and praising the Lord,” Parker said. “We have gotten cards and letters from people who are telling us how they were touched by the pageant. We have also heard of people accepting Christ as their savior after visiting the pageant.”

There is no admission charge for the pageant, and guests can go through the pageant as many times as they would like, he emphasized.

Rev. Michael Strange is pastor of Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church. Services are 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday with training union for the youth at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The pastor has a broadcast on WLIK on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.