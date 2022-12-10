DUI, drug charges detour trip to rehab

A driver who stated she was headed for rehab the next day had an unplanned detour Wednesday in Newport.

According to a report from the Newport Police Department, Officer Eli Suggs saw a Honda Accord fail to maintain its lane of travel and nearly hit multiple vehicles on New Cave Church Road.

The driver, Heather Lynn Jones, was pulled over at Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Suggs reports that upon initially speaking with Jones, she appeared to be sweating profusely and stated she was heading for rehab in California the following day. She stated she was going to rehab for “Suboxone and opiates.”

Jones gave consent to search the vehicle and stated that she may have a few “rigs” but they would be capped.

According to the report, Suggs’ search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a baggie with brown powdery residue in a cigarette pack near the driver’s seat and a small, plastic dental floss container with a baggie of suspected heroin weighing .8 grams.

Suggs reports that it then began to rain, so he transported Jones to jail to conduct field sobriety tests in a controlled environment. He reports Jones’ pupils were observed to be constricted and she continued to sweat profusely in the jail lobby. Suggs states he asked Jones to perform several tests and she appeared to be impaired by a narcotic analgesic (heroin) and cannabis.

Jones was advised of Tennessee’s implied consent and she refused to supply a blood sample for testing.

Jones was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, drug narcotic offenses, possession of controlled substance/schedule I, violation of lane law and violation of implied consent law.