Faribo Frosty returns to delight of community and beyond

Andy Hoisington did what most families do during the winter months: he built a snowman with his kids.

Only this snowman stands just over 17 feet tall and weighs about 18,000 pounds. Faribo Frosty is a tradition the whole town gets excited to see, but Frosty’s beginnings were humble.

When Hoisington’s sons were just kids, they built average sized snowmen on the family’s lawn. After Hoisington’s son, Josiah, started playing hockey at the Pee-Wee level, Hoisington discovered an opportunity at the arena, as crews shaved the ice.

“If you have access to that ice, you can build your snowman at any time and as big as you want,” Hoisington said. “Over the years, [Frosty] has evolved into this big monster.”

Frosty became a tradition in 2005. In the time since, Hoisington and his sons developed an arduous, back-breaking system that has gotten Frosty up and standing for 17 years.

“You have to haul in the snow, the ice, and then you have to take a scoop shovel and shape it. You can’t just throw that ice on there,” Hoisington said. “It has to be shaped. So there’s just thousands and thousands of scoop shovels on that thing. It takes a great effort, but it’s very rewarding.”

Hoisington compared Frosty to Wilson from Cast Away. Wilson begins as just an inanimate volleyball, but through the course of the movie, he takes shape with a personality and presence. So too has Frosty developed a personality and presence in this Minnesota town.

Jacob Andrew, Hoisington’s son, remembers being in college when it all started. Originally, the family decorated Frosty in the gear of Minnesota sports teams.

“Since then, he has evolved and grown into something much bigger,” Andrew said. “Both in terms of size and meaning. I don’t know exactly what height he reached when he became a celebrity for the town, but it has become something that not only us building him get excited for, but it’s become a wintertime custom that people look forward to from all over the state.”

Families often stop in front of the Hoisington home to see and take pictures with Frosty. People often even take multiple visits to see the 17.5-foot snowy behemoth.

He brings smiles to Faribault.

“The way life is today, we need something that distracts us and brings us a little joy,” Hoisington said. “Everything’s a little too serious. You do it, because it brings a little joy to people; that’s the only reason why you do it.”

Hoisington also said it means the world to him to be able keep Frosty alive with his two sons and son-in-law. All four men are adults, and yet they take the time and put in the hard work to build Frosty for the town and for themselves.

“My son Jake, Josiah, and my son-in-law Nick are big players in this thing,” Hoisington said. “It’s a big deal for me that they still want to do it. Those guys are all adults and they help me build that thing. It’s a privilege for me that they want to help.”

While Hoisington credits his sons, Jacob Andrew gives credit to his father.

“I credit my dad for keeping the tradition going, because it’s a lot of work, probably several hundred man hours go into this,” Andrew said. “There are years we definitely didn’t feel like doing it, but we would always receive so much feedback from the community and people excitedly asking when it will be going up again. I feel like Christmas time wouldn’t be the same without him anymore.”

Andrew continued: “Although it’s a lot of work we have some great time together as a family, collaboratively working on him and visiting with the sometimes hundreds of people who stop by a day to share their stories about how they are impacted by the snowman.”

Frosty has garnered attention from just about the entire town, but has drawn people in from further away, too. Last year, Miss Minnesota came to Faribault to meet Frosty. Couples propose in front of him. He’s a spectacle.

The second movie Hoisington compared Frosty to was “Field Of Dreams.”

“You build it and they will come,” he quoted.

During the pandemic, the arena Hoisington got his ice from canceled all sporting events. Hoisington thought Frosty wasn’t going to happen that year, but the city of Faribault decided to shave the ice anyway, just so Hoisington could build Frosty and bring that bit of holiday magic.

“That’s how big of a deal it was,” Hoisington said.

“It’s a tradition that I will cherish forever,” Andrew said.