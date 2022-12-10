Read full article on original website
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. Decker got her start as a baby, when her photo was selected as the winner...
Recent Winner of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ to Serve Guests at Year-End Dining Experience in New Hope
One of Bucks County’s most popular restaurants will be hosting a memorable years-end dining experience with a top chef. Stella of New Hope, located in the Ghost Light Inn at 50 South Main Street in New Hope, is ending 2022 on a high note with a special New Year’s Evemulti-course prix fixe menu from acclaimed Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran, recent winner of Beat Bobby Flay.
Winter Foodies Should Check Out Glen Mills for Food and Scenery
This winter food day trip promises coziness and winter comfort foods in Glen Mills, a place where you’ll feel like you’re on a Hallmark Movie set, writes Maddy Switzer-Lammie for Philadelphia Magazine. The magazine listed The Inn at Grace Winery and the Arasapha Tree Farm as two winter...
‘Resilience and Beauty of Our Community’: Thousands Gather in Phoenixville for Firebird Festival
This year's Firebird before it was burned.Photo byVirginia Lindak, The Daily Local News. Thousands of people from all over the region gathered in Phoenixville on Saturday to watch the famous Firebird go up in an enormous fiery blaze, writes Virginia Lindak for The Daily Local News.
Best Dining Destinations in Montco, According to PhillyBite
Montgomery County has a variety of delicious dining options for both tourists and residents. From Italian to seafood, PhillyBite Magazine cited the best destinations for foodies in the region. Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria. Souderton. This family-owned Italian restaurant offers brick-oven pizzas, authentic cuisine and plenty of wine. Diners watching their...
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
Tired Hands Brewing Expands Footprint, Hops Over to Kennett Square
Photo byTired Hands Brewing Co. Ardmore-based Tired Hands Brewing is expanding its local presence, as its newest taproom opened last week in Kennett Square, writes Emma Dooling in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Coatesville Opera Singer Stars in Off-Broadway Murder Mystery
Coatesville native Duane McDevitt’s path to becoming an international opera sensation wasn’t part of his original plan, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. In high school, McDevitt was “dead set” on going to military college and pursuing computer science. But that all changed when he won a vocal scholarship to West Chester University. He started to enter competitions and realized he could sing professionally.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshy Seafood taking preorders for trays for the holidays and Feast of the Seven Fishes
Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for trays through December 22nd. The menu includes everything you need for the holidays and your feast of the seven fishes. Pickup is on December 24th. To order call (610) 563-2061 or place one online.
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
PennLive.com
Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business
An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
phillyvoice.com
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
New Philadelphia hip-hop mural pays homage to music history
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural on display highlights Philadelphia's history in hip-hop. Take a look at a mural called "Know the Elements."It was designed by artists Christian "Tame Artz" Rodriguez" and Bill Stroebel.The mural pays tribute to the foundations of hip-hop and its most well-known artists.You can see it for yourself at 9th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Phillymag.com
A Destination-Themed Nail Salon and Press-On Bar Is Now Open on the Main Line
At Ardmore's Resort Nails, book a "nailcation" — manis and pedis inspired by destinations like Dubai, Bali, and Hawaii. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Sure, a lot of people get their nails done right before...
Former Eagle Spending Post-Super Bowl Days Enjoying His Modern Smart Home in West Chester
Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek is spending his post-Super Bowl days enjoying life with his wife and four kids at their modern smart home in West Chester, writes Tom Samiljan for Dealerscope. The house and adjoining barn feature a fully connected setup that includes everything from lighting and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
phillyvoice.com
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
theodysseyonline.com
Before The Holiday Season Ends, Plan A Visit To Longwood Gardens!
Recently, my family and I went to Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens is located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. It is one of the tourist sites in Pennsylvania. Right now, Longwood Gardens has Christmas decorations and lights until January 8, 2023. The attraction is called Longwood Christmas. In the gardens, you will...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
wfswhittier.net
Secrets of the WFS Building: Exposed
Ghosts, mysterious locked doors, and unexplained noises are somewhat of a norm at Wilmington Friends School. With school history dating back to 1748, there is so much history and mystery inside the walls of Wilmington Friends. One of the less mysterious, secret spots is the closet under the stairs in...
