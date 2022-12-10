ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Recent Winner of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ to Serve Guests at Year-End Dining Experience in New Hope

One of Bucks County’s most popular restaurants will be hosting a memorable years-end dining experience with a top chef. Stella of New Hope, located in the Ghost Light Inn at 50 South Main Street in New Hope, is ending 2022 on a high note with a special New Year’s Evemulti-course prix fixe menu from acclaimed Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran, recent winner of Beat Bobby Flay.
NEW HOPE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Best Dining Destinations in Montco, According to PhillyBite

Montgomery County has a variety of delicious dining options for both tourists and residents. From Italian to seafood, PhillyBite Magazine cited the best destinations for foodies in the region. Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria. Souderton. This family-owned Italian restaurant offers brick-oven pizzas, authentic cuisine and plenty of wine. Diners watching their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property

The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Opera Singer Stars in Off-Broadway Murder Mystery

Coatesville native Duane McDevitt’s path to becoming an international opera sensation wasn’t part of his original plan, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. In high school, McDevitt was “dead set” on going to military college and pursuing computer science. But that all changed when he won a vocal scholarship to West Chester University. He started to enter competitions and realized he could sing professionally.
COATESVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business

An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
HERSHEY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season

Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Philadelphia hip-hop mural pays homage to music history

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural on display highlights Philadelphia's history in hip-hop. Take a look at a mural called "Know the Elements."It was designed by artists Christian "Tame Artz" Rodriguez" and Bill Stroebel.The mural pays tribute to the foundations of hip-hop and its most well-known artists.You can see it for yourself at 9th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
phillyvoice.com

Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday

An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theodysseyonline.com

Before The Holiday Season Ends, Plan A Visit To Longwood Gardens!

Recently, my family and I went to Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens is located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. It is one of the tourist sites in Pennsylvania. Right now, Longwood Gardens has Christmas decorations and lights until January 8, 2023. The attraction is called Longwood Christmas. In the gardens, you will...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
wfswhittier.net

Secrets of the WFS Building: Exposed

Ghosts, mysterious locked doors, and unexplained noises are somewhat of a norm at Wilmington Friends School. With school history dating back to 1748, there is so much history and mystery inside the walls of Wilmington Friends. One of the less mysterious, secret spots is the closet under the stairs in...
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy