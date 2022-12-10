Read full article on original website
Renowned Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas Featured in Online Investment Guide
Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas, who has been a prominent leader and positive force in Chester County for years, was recently featured in Capital Analytics: Invest Philadelphia magazine. The annual business guide covers metro areas through data, in-depth analysis, and interviews with local business and political leaders like Annas. Labeled...
2 Linked to Delaware County Make List of Most Admired CEOs for 2022
Cheyney University President Aaron Walton (left) and Dr. Scott Braunstein, CEO of Marinus Pharmaceuticals. The president of Cheyney University and the CEO of Radnor-based Marinus Pharmaceuticals made a Philadelphia Business Journal list of the 26 most admired CEOs in the Philadelphia region for 2022. The Journal acknowledged the challenges these...
Malvern Bank to Be Acquired By New Jersey-Based First Bank
First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Malvern Bank have announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Bank will acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.
Domestic Tourism Boost Philadelphia’s Center City Retail Scene
Retailers in Philadelphia are getting a major boost from the recovery of domestic tourism back to its pre-pandemic levels, but lagging international travel is dampening a further surge, writes Jack Rogers for Globest.com.
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
Photo byChester County OIC. The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program.
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia’s Center City Showing Signs of Renewed Economic Vitality
Center City Philadelphia is showing signs of renewed economic vitality thanks to strong housing demand, the recent growth in the hospitality sector, and a Comcast-led return-to-work push, writes Scott Calvert for The Wall Street Journal. While many cities nationwide have been struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic,...
Focus on Fundamentals the Key to Wayne-Based Nave Newell’s 30 Years of Success in Land Development
Nave Newell, a multidiscipline consulting firm in Wayne, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of providing civil engineering, land planning, surveying, and landscape architecture services to real estate developers and property owners throughout Greater Philadelphia. Although much has changed in the world since Greg Newell founded the company in 1992, its...
Wall Street Journal: Penn Professor Believes Companies Could Benefit from Four-Day Workweek
Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, recently spoke at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, where he offered his take on the four-day workweek, writes Chip Cutter for The Wall Street Journal.
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The Concordville Inn dining roomPhoto byconcordvilleinn.com. The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
bctv.org
3 Senior Living Communities in Berks County Awarded Caring Stars
Caring.com’s “Caring Stars 2023” features the best senior living communities, nursing homes, and senior care agencies in the United States, according to online ratings and reviews from seniors and their families. Heritage Senior Living LLC, a senior housing management company, announced three of its senior living communities...
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
Chester County Boasts Six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area
This 7,668-square-foot home at 122 Old Lancaster Road in Devon is on the market for $1.99 million.Photo byBright MLS. Chester County boasts six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area, according to rankings from Niche.com.
West Chester IT Consultant Offers Ways to Help Businesses Stand Out On Social Media This Holiday Season
No matter what industry your business is in, December is a busy month, especially when it comes to social media advertising. Whether it’s people buying gifts for holidays, ordering food for holiday parties, or finally getting around to that project they’ve been putting off, you can be assured that your busy season is here.
phillyvoice.com
Developers take step toward massive indoor velodrome complex in Coatesville
The development team behind an ambitious project to bring an indoor velodrome to Coatesville have received $9 million in state funding to support land development for the facility, which will be located next to the city's historic High Bridge. The Velodrome Foundation, one of the project's backers, recently announced that...
New Castle County urged to increase, expand impact fees
New Castle County on Monday was given a draft plan by consultants to expand — and increase — the impact fees charged for development. The county adopted such fees in 1999 to “finance new or expanded infrastructure and service needs for development.” And they have not changed much since. The county’s consultants recommended adding fees to encourage low-income housing and ... Read More
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Downingtown 12th Grader Starts Nonprofit to Destigmatize Hearing Loss
A senior at Downingtown STEM Academy is using his experience with hearing loss to help others. In addition to being a full-time student, Yaduraj Choudary is the founder of 3 Tiny Bones, a nonprofit that raises awareness about hearing loss, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6ABC.
