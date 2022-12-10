ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Malvern Bank to Be Acquired By New Jersey-Based First Bank

First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Malvern Bank have announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Bank will acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.
Focus on Fundamentals the Key to Wayne-Based Nave Newell’s 30 Years of Success in Land Development

Nave Newell, a multidiscipline consulting firm in Wayne, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of providing civil engineering, land planning, surveying, and landscape architecture services to real estate developers and property owners throughout Greater Philadelphia. Although much has changed in the world since Greg Newell founded the company in 1992, its...
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
3 Senior Living Communities in Berks County Awarded Caring Stars

Caring.com’s “Caring Stars 2023” features the best senior living communities, nursing homes, and senior care agencies in the United States, according to online ratings and reviews from seniors and their families. Heritage Senior Living LLC, a senior housing management company, announced three of its senior living communities...
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
Developers take step toward massive indoor velodrome complex in Coatesville

The development team behind an ambitious project to bring an indoor velodrome to Coatesville have received $9 million in state funding to support land development for the facility, which will be located next to the city's historic High Bridge. The Velodrome Foundation, one of the project's backers, recently announced that...
New Castle County urged to increase, expand impact fees

New Castle County on Monday was given a draft plan by consultants to expand — and increase — the impact fees charged for development. The county adopted such fees in 1999 to “finance new or expanded infrastructure and service needs for development.” And they have not changed much since. The county’s consultants recommended adding fees to encourage low-income housing and ... Read More
VISTA Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
