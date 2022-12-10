Participants in the 2022 Scouting for Food project. Each year the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America participates in the Scouting for Food community drive. Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops place door hangers in their local neighborhoods requesting nonperishable foods and give the homeowners a date they will pick up the food. The Scouts collect the food and deliver the items to their local food banks. Each year, Scouts gather thousands of pounds of food that is distributed to families who need it most in their community.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO