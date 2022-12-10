ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County Council Scouts Deliver 26,137 Pounds of Sustenance to Area Food Banks

Participants in the 2022 Scouting for Food project. Each year the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America participates in the Scouting for Food community drive. Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops place door hangers in their local neighborhoods requesting nonperishable foods and give the homeowners a date they will pick up the food. The Scouts collect the food and deliver the items to their local food banks. Each year, Scouts gather thousands of pounds of food that is distributed to families who need it most in their community.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

3 Senior Living Communities in Berks County Awarded Caring Stars

Caring.com’s “Caring Stars 2023” features the best senior living communities, nursing homes, and senior care agencies in the United States, according to online ratings and reviews from seniors and their families. Heritage Senior Living LLC, a senior housing management company, announced three of its senior living communities...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers

West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Delaware LIVE News

New Castle County urged to increase, expand impact fees

New Castle County on Monday was given a draft plan by consultants to expand — and increase — the impact fees charged for development. The county adopted such fees in 1999 to “finance new or expanded infrastructure and service needs for development.” And they have not changed much since. The county’s consultants recommended adding fees to encourage low-income housing and ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
VISTA.Today

New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs

A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park’s FarmerJawn Agricultural Program Branches Out with West Chester Acreage

Christa Barfield, founder of FarmerJawn Agriculture, Elkins Park, on her new plot of land in West Chester. FarmerJawn Agriculture, an Elkins Park community-supported agriculture (CSA) entity, is adding 123 acres of Chester County fields to her array of local greenhouses, Founder Christa Barfield commented on what the added capacity means for her mission to Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELKINS PARK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: County of Chester

Photo byChester County Planning Commission. The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy