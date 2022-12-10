Read full article on original website
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
Photo byChester County OIC. The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program.
Chester County Council Scouts Deliver 26,137 Pounds of Sustenance to Area Food Banks
Participants in the 2022 Scouting for Food project. Each year the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America participates in the Scouting for Food community drive. Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops place door hangers in their local neighborhoods requesting nonperishable foods and give the homeowners a date they will pick up the food. The Scouts collect the food and deliver the items to their local food banks. Each year, Scouts gather thousands of pounds of food that is distributed to families who need it most in their community.
Friends Association Helps Administer Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
The Friends Association will be working with the Chester County Department of Community Development to relaunch the Chester County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) with new eligibility guidelines.
VISTA Today Launches Search for Fourth Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars; Submit Your Nominations Now
In 2019, VISTA Today created VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
bctv.org
3 Senior Living Communities in Berks County Awarded Caring Stars
Caring.com’s “Caring Stars 2023” features the best senior living communities, nursing homes, and senior care agencies in the United States, according to online ratings and reviews from seniors and their families. Heritage Senior Living LLC, a senior housing management company, announced three of its senior living communities...
Chester County Boasts Six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area
Chester County boasts six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area, according to rankings from Niche.com. To measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market, Niche.comtook into account key factors of a location’s housing market, such as home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools.
Renowned Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas Featured in Online Investment Guide
Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas, who has been a prominent leader and positive force in Chester County for years, was recently featured in Capital Analytics: Invest Philadelphia magazine. The annual business guide covers metro areas through data, in-depth analysis, and interviews with local business and political leaders like Annas. Labeled...
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers
West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Focus on Fundamentals the Key to Wayne-Based Nave Newell’s 30 Years of Success in Land Development
Nave Newell, a multidiscipline consulting firm in Wayne, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of providing civil engineering, land planning, surveying, and landscape architecture services to real estate developers and property owners throughout Greater Philadelphia.
New Castle County urged to increase, expand impact fees
New Castle County on Monday was given a draft plan by consultants to expand — and increase — the impact fees charged for development. The county adopted such fees in 1999 to “finance new or expanded infrastructure and service needs for development.” And they have not changed much since. The county’s consultants recommended adding fees to encourage low-income housing and ... Read More
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
phillyvoice.com
Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs
A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
In Wake of Its Centennial, Royer-Greaves School for Blind in Paoli to Hire Executive to Lead Fundraising Efforts
Photo byRoyer-Greaves School for Blind. Royer-Greaves School for Blind opened its doors 100 years ago to give children with visual impairment and an intellectual or developmental disability something they did not have: a place to learn, grow, and attain and enjoy the most independent lives possible.
Elkins Park’s FarmerJawn Agricultural Program Branches Out with West Chester Acreage
Christa Barfield, founder of FarmerJawn Agriculture, Elkins Park, on her new plot of land in West Chester. FarmerJawn Agriculture, an Elkins Park community-supported agriculture (CSA) entity, is adding 123 acres of Chester County fields to her array of local greenhouses, Founder Christa Barfield commented on what the added capacity means for her mission to Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The Concordville Inn dining roomPhoto byconcordvilleinn.com. The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Around 16 Percent of Bridges in Chester County Are in ‘Poor Condition.’ See Their Locations.
This bridge at North Reeds Rd. in East Brandywine Township is one of many in poor condition.Photo byGoogle Street View. Many bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they are marked as being in poor condition and are in dire need of repairs, writes Joe Brandt for CBS Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
Photo byChester County Planning Commission. The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.
Tired Hands Brewing Expands Footprint, Hops Over to Kennett Square
Photo byTired Hands Brewing Co. Ardmore-based Tired Hands Brewing is expanding its local presence, as its newest taproom opened last week in Kennett Square, writes Emma Dooling in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
