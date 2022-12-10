Read full article on original website
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Work Enclave is a 5-week paid ambassador program for residents in Coatesville to participate in community clean up while learning work readiness skills.
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers
West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
Friends Association Helps Administer Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
The Friends Association will be working with the Chester County Department of Community Development to relaunch the Chester County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) with new eligibility guidelines. The program relaunches Monday, Dec. 12, and includes support for individuals and families facing court-ordered evictions, utility shutoffs or who need security...
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
Chester County Council Scouts Deliver 26,137 Pounds of Sustenance to Area Food Banks
Participants in the 2022 Scouting for Food project.Photo byChester County Council, Boy Scouts of America. Each year the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America participates in the Scouting for Food community drive. Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops place door hangers in their local neighborhoods requesting nonperishable foods and give the homeowners a date they will pick up the food. The Scouts collect the food and deliver the items to their local food banks. Each year, Scouts gather thousands of pounds of food that is distributed to families who need it most in their community.
Downingtown 12th Grader Starts Nonprofit to Destigmatize Hearing Loss
A senior at Downingtown STEM Academy is using his experience with hearing loss to help others. In addition to being a full-time student, Yaduraj Choudary is the founder of 3 Tiny Bones, a nonprofit that raises awareness about hearing loss, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6ABC. Choudary, who was born with...
Lancaster County’s Seasonal Offerings Extend beyond Dec. 25, Enabling a Great Cure for Post-Holiday Slump
The Ephrata Cloister (top) and Historic Rock Ford, both offering post-Dec. 25 tours. The annual run-up to Christmas is so active (often too active) that when it’s over, a post-holiday slump can set in. With no more gifts to open, a Christmas roast devolving into leftovers, and a tree that’s shedding needles by the hour, it’s easy to think: Is that all there is?
Chester County Boasts Six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area
Chester County boasts six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area, according to rankings from Niche.com. To measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market, Niche.comtook into account key factors of a location’s housing market, such as home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools.
‘Resilience and Beauty of Our Community’: Thousands Gather in Phoenixville for Firebird Festival
This year's Firebird before it was burned.Photo byVirginia Lindak, The Daily Local News. Thousands of people from all over the region gathered in Phoenixville on Saturday to watch the famous Firebird go up in an enormous fiery blaze, writes Virginia Lindak for The Daily Local News.
Penn State Brandywine’s First Professor Donates Academic and Historical Documents
Penn State Brandywine Chancellor Marilyn J. Wells picked up boxes of academic and historic documents from the home of the university's first professor, Robert Ginsberg. Robert Ginsberg, Penn State Brandywine’s professor emeritus of philosophy and comparative literature, was the very first faculty member hired at the new campus. Now...
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
Around 16 Percent of Bridges in Chester County Are in ‘Poor Condition.’ See Their Locations.
This bridge at North Reeds Rd. in East Brandywine Township is one of many in poor condition.Photo byGoogle Street View. Many bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they are marked as being in poor condition and are in dire need of repairs, writes Joe Brandt for CBS Philadelphia.
In Wake of Its Centennial, Royer-Greaves School for Blind in Paoli to Hire Executive to Lead Fundraising Efforts
Royer-Greaves School for Blind opened its doors 100 years ago to give children with visual impairment and an intellectual or developmental disability something they did not have: a place to learn, grow, and attain and enjoy the most independent lives possible. In the century since, the nonprofit school in Paoli...
abc27.com
Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
Rustin High Schoolers Collect Over 1,800 Books to Help Those in Need
Rustin High Schoolers who helped collect and organize book donations.Photo byMary Schwemler, Patch. Throughout October and November, students and staff from Rustin High School in the West Chester Area School District collected over 1,800 books for the school’s third annual book drive, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania school board director who refused to vote for ‘cis White male’ president resigns
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A school board member in Montgomery County has decided to resign over a controversial statement that called electing a ‘cis White male’ for president "sending the wrong message." Upper Moreland School District board member Jennifer Solot made the comments as the acting president during an...
