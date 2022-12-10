ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers

West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County Council Scouts Deliver 26,137 Pounds of Sustenance to Area Food Banks

Participants in the 2022 Scouting for Food project.Photo byChester County Council, Boy Scouts of America. Each year the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America participates in the Scouting for Food community drive. Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops place door hangers in their local neighborhoods requesting nonperishable foods and give the homeowners a date they will pick up the food. The Scouts collect the food and deliver the items to their local food banks. Each year, Scouts gather thousands of pounds of food that is distributed to families who need it most in their community.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster County’s Seasonal Offerings Extend beyond Dec. 25, Enabling a Great Cure for Post-Holiday Slump

The Ephrata Cloister (top) and Historic Rock Ford, both offering post-Dec. 25 tours. The annual run-up to Christmas is so active (often too active) that when it’s over, a post-holiday slump can set in. With no more gifts to open, a Christmas roast devolving into leftovers, and a tree that’s shedding needles by the hour, it’s easy to think: Is that all there is?
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA Careers: County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
WYOMISSING, PA
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
