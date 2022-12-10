Read full article on original website
Tracking rain to start Wednesday, cold front moves in Thursday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — A stalled front is bringing rain to the area this morning. We should see more sunshine later. We're seeing many ups and downs with our weather pattern this week, and even more changes are possible through the weekend. There is a stalled front...
Shower chances into Wednesday
Mostly cloudy skies overnight with scattered showers and downpours. Clouds and sunshine for Wednesday with a 40% chance for scattered showers. A flood advisory issued for parts of Martin County until 8:15 PM. .FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS...
Next weather maker brings colder air this weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a nice start to our week, with a strong cold front moving in this weekend. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning, with a few spots dropping into the upper 50s. We're also waking up to some fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 9 a.m.
Boca Raton synagogue gathers gifts bags for Hurricane Ian victims
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It's been months since Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the West Coast in Florida but families impacted by the storm are still trying to piece together their lives. Families in Boca Raton want to make sure those impacted have something to smile about...
Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
Repeat winners among participants at the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While many spent Sunday sitting on the couch and watching NFL football, over three thousand athletes took to the streets of West Palm Beach as the sun was rising on a beautiful day. It's always a sight to see when the Garden of...
CBS12 partners with Palm Beach Symphony for 'Play It Forward' instrument donation drive
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
Pilot walks away from small plane crash in sugar cane field in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot is lucky to be alive after their plane crashed in a sugar cane field in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a reported aircraft incident at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters said when they arrived to N. Main...
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
Thousands of veterans' graves won't have wreaths this weekend amid wreath shortage
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A national non-profit is in need. Wreaths Across America is on a mission to remember our fallen service members. Every December — the group places wreaths at the graves of veterans across the country. But this year — donations came up short —...
Residential fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential fire happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, several St. Lucie County Fire District units responded to SE Atlantus Avenue. There were no injuries and no other structures involved. The cause is under investigation at...
Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
Holidays, health, and hospitalizations: why medical experts say RSV cases are on the rise
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — With COVID cases rising, hospitals are once again filling up, with some reaching 80% capacity, the highest since January’s Omicron surge. That's according to a new San Diego health study. And it's not just COVID that's filling up beds and making people...
Man arrested in Palm Beach County for fatal shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man was arrested in Palm Beach County, a month after deputies say he shot and killed a man in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 16 at around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting on West Copans Road in Pompano Beach.
Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
School vaccination rates hit 10-year lows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School vaccinations have hit a new 10-year low – according to a new state department of health report. The Florida Department of Health says the goal of school health services is to ensure that students are healthy, in school, and ready to learn.
PBCSD Advisory Boundary Committee addresses overcrowding, proposes rezoning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County Advisory Boundary Committee is tasked with addressing overcrowding in schools. It's no secret more people have been moving to South Florida and that means more students enrolling in the school system. A study shows at least 8 high schools...
Dramatic Rescue: Person pulled from SUV after rollover crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters pulled a person from an SUV after rollover crash in Lake Worth on Monday afternoon. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash took place on Lantana Rd. and Jog Rd. Photos from the scene show the car flipped on its side, coming...
Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
