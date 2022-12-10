ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs12.com

Shower chances into Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies overnight with scattered showers and downpours. Clouds and sunshine for Wednesday with a 40% chance for scattered showers. A flood advisory issued for parts of Martin County until 8:15 PM. .FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Next weather maker brings colder air this weekend

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a nice start to our week, with a strong cold front moving in this weekend. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning, with a few spots dropping into the upper 50s. We're also waking up to some fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 9 a.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Boca Raton synagogue gathers gifts bags for Hurricane Ian victims

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It's been months since Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the West Coast in Florida but families impacted by the storm are still trying to piece together their lives. Families in Boca Raton want to make sure those impacted have something to smile about...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

CBS12 partners with Palm Beach Symphony for 'Play It Forward' instrument donation drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential fire happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, several St. Lucie County Fire District units responded to SE Atlantus Avenue. There were no injuries and no other structures involved. The cause is under investigation at...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested in Palm Beach County for fatal shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man was arrested in Palm Beach County, a month after deputies say he shot and killed a man in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 16 at around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting on West Copans Road in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

School vaccination rates hit 10-year lows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School vaccinations have hit a new 10-year low – according to a new state department of health report. The Florida Department of Health says the goal of school health services is to ensure that students are healthy, in school, and ready to learn.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
BOCA RATON, FL

