“He was trying to draw plays, and it was like a little Etch and Sketch” — an amusing illustration of Kevin McHale’s coaching start

Anthony Carter thought Kevin McHale was like a kid just messing around during his first tenure as an NBA coach.

The NBA has been around for so long (76 years!), it's not uncommon to see retired players become head coaches. In fact, more than 10 of the current coaches once wore an NBA jersey. However, the results for players who transitioned into the role widely vary.

Legendary power forward Kevin McHale won more than half of the games he coached. But his start on the sidelines wasn't exactly inspiring. McHale's coaching career began with the Minnesota Timberwolves , and there was a time when one of his players thought he was out of his element.

Rough start

In the 2004-05 season, McHale was serving in the Wolves' front office when he took over as interim head coach after the organization fired Flip Saunders. He compiled a respectable 19-12 record, but according to former Wolves point guard Anthony Carter, McHale wasn't a good tactician and was fortunate to have the help of solid assistant coaches.

" He didn't really know all the X's and O's, but he had a good assistant coaching staff that was helping him out with a lot of plays, " Carter said . " He kind of let us run whatever we wanted. "

The 6-foot-1 playmaker made the statement near the start of the 2008-09 campaign when he was a member of the Denver Nuggets, and they were set to face Minnesota, which had recently re-assigned McHale as head coach. At the time, Carter was hoping that the former Boston Celtics champion would be better than he was during his first year as a coach when he was "like a kid just messing around."

" He was trying to draw plays, and it was like a little Etch and Sketch ," Carter continued. " Like a kid just messing around. "

How did it turn out for McHale? Well, a lot worse, as he ended the season with a 20-43 record. The Wolves decided to part ways with McHale after that campaign.

Another chance

Still, the three-time NBA champion wasn't done with coaching after a forgettable experience as Minnesota's coach. In the 2011 offseason, the Houston Rockets signed him to succeed Rick Adelman.

Unlike his first coaching tenure, McHale's term in Houston went more favorably. It seems that he was able to progress a bit more as a tactician, as he regularly turned in winning seasons until he went 4-7 in the first 11 games of the 2015-16 campaign and was subsequently fired by the franchise.

Furthermore, he helped lead James Harden and the Rockets to the Western Conference Finals in 2015. At the time of his firing, McHale won nearly 60% of the games he coached for Houston.

In spite of his shortcomings regarding his playbook, McHale still made waves as a player's coach. Wolves icon Kevin Garnett raved about how the seven-time All-Star was key to his growth as a player.

Will we ever see McHale with a clipboard/Etch A Sketch again? That remains to be seen. But he seems to be content working presently as an analyst for NBA TV and NBA on TNT.