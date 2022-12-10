Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Ultenic K10 review
The Ultenic K10 is a reasonably priced, medium-sized air fryer from a little-known brand. It proved to be a great air fryer in our tests, making delicious fries and chicken wings. Plus, if you’re an air fryer newbie, there are plenty of auto programs for guidance on time and temperature settings, as well as a recipe book included. What's more, gadget lovers will enjoy the accompanying app that allows you to control the air fryer from the sofa.
TechRadar
Tidio review
Tidio’s neatly-designed live chat, chatbot, and ticketing combo is great if you’re starting out or growing, but for advanced support and analytics features you should look elsewhere. Pros. +. Free plan. +. AI response bot. +. Social media messaging. Cons. - Analytics aren’t very advanced. - AI...
TechRadar
Cooler Master CH331 USB gaming headset review
If you’re low on budget and are looking for a decent headset with impressive sound and ergonomics, the Cooler Master CH331 USB is the one. Along with providing a lightweight body and an immensely comfortable fit, the CH331 features pretty crisp treble, strong bass, and excellent positional audio. Cooler...
TechRadar
Omnisend Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more
Omnisend is a platform for e-commerce business owners to market to their customers. You can use it to send bulk messages via email or SMS to entice subscribers to buy your product. Omnisend began in 2014 as an email marketing platform (opens in new tab) named Soundfest. Three years later,...
TechRadar
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric review
The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric beats most bucket-seat gaming chairs on the market, especially in terms of customizations and adjustments for comfort. It isn’t perfect, however, and it’s not going to be for everyone. Pros. +. Customizations and different sizes available. +. Some magnetic elements...
TechRadar
Save $200 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact Purifying Fan for the Holidays
While some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have come and gone, there are still some fantastic deals to be had. If you haven't taken care of your holiday shopping yet and want to get someone something that's as useful as it is attractive, then consider the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact. It ranks among the best fans out there for a reason.
TechRadar
12 last-minute Christmas gift ideas that arrive before the big day (and don't suck)
We're under two weeks away from Christmas now but there's still some time left if you're scrambling to finish your shopping. We've rounded up a few decent last-minute Christmas gift ideas just down below - including items that are actually useful and not simply destined for the re-gifting pile (in our humble opinion).
TechRadar
Give the gift of online security this Christmas with these quick changes
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but that sadly doesn't mean that cyberthreats are any less prevalent. This Christmas, hackers and scammers will be looking to capitalise on the latest threats to find an angle that may let them access personal information, banking details or even hijack entire devices.
The Beauty of ‘Avatar’ Left Some Fans Depressed — After Forming a Supportive Online Community, Now They Brace for ‘The Way of Water’
When “Avatar” first hit theaters in 2009, audiences had never seen anything quite like it before. James Cameron’s science-fiction spectacle became a phenomenon, transporting repeat viewers to the colorful alien world of Pandora: a digitally realized environment of sprawling forests, floating mountains and majestic creatures. But in the weeks following the release of “Avatar,” CNN reported that some viewers were experiencing “depression and suicidal thoughts.” A gloomy sentiment had taken root in tandem with the euphoric praise: Earth’s surfaces seemed gray compared to the film’s gorgeous vistas — and the quotidian ways of mankind felt dull and restrictive compared to...
TechRadar
The case for consolidating your communications and IT support
Combining your communications and IT support solutions can help your business meet these challenges head on. In the last few years the way we work and collaborate has changed forever. With continued global disruption and changing ways of working, it’s never been more essential for small- and medium-sized businesses to stay connected. Cloud-based tools can be a great solution, but running too many disconnected systems at once can end up causing chaos rather than preventing it.
TechRadar
Motorola Edge 30 comes with a free smart display at Carphone Warehouse today
Those picking up a Motorola Edge 30 device this week at Carphone Warehouse will be treated to a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 on the house (opens in new tab) - a useful smart alarm clock that's worth £60 by itself. If you haven't heard of the Edge 30 series,...
TechRadar
Best small and medium business firewall software
The best small and medium business firewall software makes it simple and easy to monitor and control access to your IT network. This is important as a first line of defense against hacking intrusions, and also to help lock down malware (opens in new tab) before it can get started with disrupting your security. This is especially as a lot of malware will try to download additional files to run properly but it will be unable to if its access to the internet is blocked.
TechRadar
There's some really good news if you want to buy a Raspberry Pi
Anyone shopping for a Raspberry Pi this Christmas could be in luck after the company revealed a major influx of devices. Announcing the news in a blog post entitled "Supply chain update – it’s good news!" (opens in new tab), Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton said 100,000 units had been secured for single-unit sales (one unit per customer) and that the Raspberry Pi Zero will be available for bulk purchase in 2023.
TechRadar
Legacy VPN will be replaced by ZTNA, sooner rather than later
2022 has been quite an eventful year for Perimeter 81. The Israel-based cloud and network security company is only four years old but has been at the forefront of the quest to replace legacy VPN (Virtual Private Networks) with ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Architecture) solutions. It raised $100 million in June 2022 (at a $1 billion valuation) to achieve this and has more than doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) year over year.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU spotted with new Raptor Lake CPU in gaming laptop
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 laptop GPU has been spotted in an HP Omen gaming notebook, along with a raft of other Lovelace mobile graphics cards, plus these portables are all powered by an imminent new Raptor Lake mobile CPU. This leak comes from @momomo_us on Twitter (as VideoCardz (opens in...
TechRadar
Samsung is copying Apple's model to beat the iPhone 17 in 2025
We know that the upcoming Galaxy S23 will be powered by next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, and benchmarks show that Qualcomm is finally closing the gap on Apple’s A16 Bionic. Recent rumors from TheElec suggest that Samsung isn’t waiting for Qualcomm to finally exceed Apple’s performance, and it may be copying the Apple and Google model for designing its own chips in-house.
Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc suspended a bot account tracking its owner Elon Musk's private jet, the account's operator Jack Sweeney said in a tweet on Wednesday. The Twitter account tracked movements of Musk's private jet using data available in the public domain.
TechRadar
Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Get your hands on Team Red's most powerful graphics card. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is here, and it really is the RTX 4080-killer we were all hoping to see. As we noted in our RX 7900 XTX review, AMD had some seriously stiff competition from Nvidia this year, but Team Red has risen to the occasion and delivered a powerful GPU at an extremely competitive price point.
TechRadar
Microsoft says Teams isn't as bad as you think, actually
Microsoft is looking to to address EU antitrust concerns following complaints from messaging app Slack. The concerns surround Microsoft Teams, which rivals claim has gained an unfair advantage in the video conferencing and online collaboration market due to being bundled as part of Microsoft 365. Microsoft had previously announced plans...
TechRadar
LG's latest 27-inch OLED monitor hits that gaming sweet spot
LG is following up its outlandish 45-inch curved UltraGear monitor with a (slightly) more humble 27-inch flat-screen model. Despite lacking any curvature, the new display shares many of the same features as its big brother. It’s still an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display which translates to deeper blacks and...
Comments / 0