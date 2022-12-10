ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ulster Club SFC: 'Years of hurt fuel Glen's rise to Ulster summit'

For Glen, Sunday's Ulster Club Football Final represented a tantalising opportunity to shed the last remnants of a reputation that has haunted the club for decades. Last year, the men from Maghera finally smashed through the glass ceiling in Derry. For so long they had been looked upon as the county's perennial underachievers, the nearly men.
BBC

Project set up to preserve Derby County memories

A project has been set up to document the memories and stories of Derby County fans for future generations. We. Are. Derby., external was launched at the football club's Pride Park Stadium on Monday night. It has been organised by Writing East Midlands and the Rams Trust, with funding from...
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup

Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
BBC

SA20: Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley backs more women to coach in men's game

Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley says she "does not see a reason" why more women cannot coach in men's cricket. Australian Keightley, 51, left her role with England's women after three years at the end of the summer. In January she will work as a tactical performance coach with Paarl Royals...
BBC

Monday's gossip: Rashford, Guardiola, Mount, Gvardiol, Dalot, Felix, Ramos

Paris St-Germain are willing to make 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, one of football's best-paid players. (Mirror) Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot...
BBC

Women's Champions League: Who needs what to reach quarter-finals?

English sides Chelsea and Arsenal are both on course to reach the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as group winners. Who could they face in the knockouts?. With two rounds of group fixtures to go former winners Barcelona and Lyon also look set to book their spots in the next round.
The Guardian

Chelsea’s Armando Broja suffers knee injury during Aston Villa friendly

Chelsea forward Armando Broja suffered what looked a serious knee injury during a friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi. The Albania international was hurt in a collision with Villa defender Ezri Konsa early in the first half, which left the 21-year-old screaming in pain and clutching his right knee before being taken off on a stretcher.
BBC

Josh Harrop: Northampton Town sign former Manchester United midfielder

Northampton Town have signed former Manchester United and Preston midfielder Josh Harrop. The 26-year-old has agreed a "short-term" deal at Sixfields, having been released by North End in the summer. Harrop scored in his only senior appearance for United, a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in 2017. He...
BBC

Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'

The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy