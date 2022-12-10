ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

British nurses begin first ever strike as pay dispute deepens

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - National Health Service nurses in Britain will strike on Thursday in their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of year.
The Guardian

Citizens Advice says record number sought energy help in November

The monthly number of people that Citizens Advice helped with energy-related problems and issues rose to a record high in November, underlining the scale of the struggle with soaring costs of gas and electricity. The charity said it was continuing to exceed its forecasts for the numbers of cash-strapped households...

