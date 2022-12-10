Read full article on original website
Related
Secret Service Members Found To Be Part of Far-Right Extremist Group—Report
A leaked membership list dating up to 2015 reportedly showed that seven Oath Keepers identified themselves as being part of the Secret Service.
Man tried to traffic ivory, horns from over 100 poached endangered animals, feds say
The estimated retail value of the goods involved in the operation was about $7.4 million, according to officials.
Closing of Jesuit abuse case left victims feeling betrayed, expert says
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - One of the Catholic Church's top sexual abuse experts has called for a review of how his own Jesuit order and the Vatican handled allegations against an internationally known priest and artist.
Comments / 0