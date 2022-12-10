Read full article on original website
Health Care — Long COVID linked to thousands of US deaths
One Minnesota woman was able to capture the rare phenomenon of thundersnow on camera. Who knew that was a thing? Today in health, the CDC released new research findings linking thousands of deaths to long COVID, highlighting the potential severity of the post-COVID condition that is still not well understood. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re…
Closing of Jesuit abuse case left victims feeling betrayed, expert says
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - One of the Catholic Church's top sexual abuse experts has called for a review of how his own Jesuit order and the Vatican handled allegations against an internationally known priest and artist.
