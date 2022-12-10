ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

What Does It Mean When You Have A Rainbow Baby?

By Amanda Vining
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDHJa_0je1nxiS00

The beauty of rainbows carries uplifting messages of happiness. In many cultures, rainbows can signify hope and better moments ahead, reports BBC Culture . Usually seen after a rain or thunderstorm, the rainbows we see displayed across the sky are naturally created when the rays of the sun reflect on resting water and transform existing white light into a spectrum of colors ranging from violet to red. Rainbows culturally embody the significance of hope after troubling times with the beauty of a colorful sky after shadows cast by dark rain clouds disband. The hope and joy rainbows represent are often extended to the tender moments in our lives, from fearful times of separation to circumstances of loss, and how we are able to enjoy positive moments to come.

Aptly named, the term "rainbow baby" refers to having a healthy child after having gone through the loss of another, per Healthline . After gaining traction in pop culture and online discourse, the title of a rainbow baby is given to a healthy baby following a parent's loss of another child through miscarriage , stillbirth, or infant death. The term is also used to acknowledge the journey of having a healthy baby after having gone through the dark storm of the loss of a child. Having a rainbow baby is an experience that is unique for everyone and often comes with complex layers of emotions as the dark storm clouds of grief give way to the healing brought on by the colors of a rainbow.

You May Experience Complex Emotions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehsh4_0je1nxiS00

Having a rainbow baby may feel like an emotional rollercoaster. No matter the stage of pregnancy or infanthood in which child loss occurs, the grief placed on parents can be overwhelming. Approximately a quarter of pregnancies result in a loss by miscarriage, death at birth or in infanthood, and early pregnancy loss through improper implantation, like ectopic pregnancy or an embryo that fails to develop in a situation called blighted ovum (per WebMD ). After losing a child, many parents are faced with emotions, including fear, anxiety, and grappling with insecurity and perceptions of failure. The birth or adoption of a healthy child following the loss of a baby can introduce feelings of hope, healing, and happiness to the existing mix of feelings brought on by loss, ultimately creating an emotional journey that can be confusing and multiplexed.

The American Pregnancy Association says that the complexity of emotions faced by parents when welcoming a rainbow baby is unique to each person, though feelings of guilt, excitement, and relief are common. This combination of feelings may seem confusing, which is an emotional journey through which parents of rainbow babies must venture. If child loss occurs during pregnancy or at birth, a woman's body will need time to heal from the physical trauma. However, healing one's emotional or mental health following child loss can take longer than physical recovery. Finding ways to heal and thus enjoy the colors of the rainbow is a key step to take.

Create A Support Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywogg_0je1nxiS00

When you have a rainbow baby, make space to process your experience in full by validating all of your emotions. Some elements of grief may stay with you for life, but you can nonetheless find ways to enjoy the happiness of having a rainbow baby. During your journey, it's important to create a support network of family members, friends, neighbors, and healthcare professionals, says Healthline . Joining a support group or finding a mental health practitioner who specializes in loss are beneficial additions to a support network. Since mothers who birth rainbow babies are at higher risk of developing postpartum depression , consult your doctor about how to monitor the health of your developing baby and manage postpartum maternal health. Additionally, there are available tests that can provide information about the development of a baby in-utero, as well as at-home techniques, like counting and logging how often your baby kicks, especially during the third trimester. Being open about your feelings is key in reinforcing your support system.

Having a solid support system can help you process the journey of having a rainbow baby and honor the fact that your experience is unique. "Support groups with individuals in similar circumstances can also be helpful. However, bear in mind that every story is different and sometimes listening to others' stories can trigger even more intense feelings of anxiety," Anate Brauer, MD, tells Forbes . Be patient knowing that your journey will be complex, but a rainbow is on the horizon.

Read this next: Scary Symptoms That Aren't As Serious As You Think

Comments / 149

Enigm@
4d ago

my 20 year old was a rainbow baby I lost a son and a daughter before she was born and I cannot thank God enough for the woman in the waiting room sitting next to me who was also pregnant and who just happened to be an obstetrician, this woman told me exactly what the problem was and how to save my daughter sitting right there in the waiting room, thank you Father for this womanbeing there at that exact moment on that exact day!

Reply(1)
30
AP_000610.c6d2217504a8424fb98f6bd269f17a55.0632
4d ago

We have a rainbow granddaughter after the loss of her baby brother, forever 8 weeks old). People with issue need to understand the reason they are called that before dogging it. The loss of a baby emotionally is unimaginable. When you have a rainbow baby, that child is your rainbow 🌈 after the storm ⛈️.

Reply
53
Mama Bear
3d ago

I'm guessing many people have never heard this term due to some of the comments. A rainbow baby is a baby born after a pregnancy loss. The rainbow after the storm. Personally, I only associate the rainbow with God's promise, so it is a beautiful term for these babies. I have one rainbow baby. 🌈

Reply(10)
18
Related
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
AOL Corp

A urologist explains how much water you should actually be drinking

We've all heard at some point that we should be drinking eight glasses of water per day to meet our hydration goals and stay healthy—but is that really true? In a recent video on her YouTube channel, urologist Dr. Rena Malik addresses some myths around water and hydration, starting with the misconception that if you drink less, you will need to pee less often.
Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
CNET

Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
96K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy