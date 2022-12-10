ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sara Carrera’s mother cries with longing and pain: “Nothing relieves the pain, only when you are with her” – Nacional

By Shirley Farmer
brytfmonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Comfy, Safe Couch

Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
OK! Magazine

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Cause Of Death Revealed: DJ Died From A Gunshot Wound To The Head

An autopsy has been completed for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The late DJ's cause of death has been determined as a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner's website. The manner was labeled "suicide."On Tuesday, December 13, The Ellen DeGenres Show alum was found in the bathroom of his hotel room by a maid after he failed to check out on time. According to reports, none of the hotel staff members or guests heard the gun go off when Boss took his life. TIFFANY HADDISH IS REPORTEDLY 'TOP OF THE LIST' TO REPLACE ELLEN DEGENERES WITH...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ingram Atkinson

29-year old man 'married' a 4-year old but the reason is not a typical one

The reason this 29-year-old man married a four-year-old child is not what you expect. Let me explain. Abby, who was just two years old when she received her cancer diagnosis, has spent her whole life in and out of hospitals. She was depressed since all she wanted was to be a typical teenage girl, but that's when she met Matt Hickling, her nurse.
RadarOnline

'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child. “She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I...
BBC

Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death

A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found. The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January. The partnership's child safeguarding practice review,...
Daily Mail

Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down

A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy