Sara Carrera’s mother cries with longing and pain: “Nothing relieves the pain, only when you are with her” – Nacional

An autopsy has been completed for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The late DJ's cause of death has been determined as a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner's website. The manner was labeled "suicide."On Tuesday, December 13, The Ellen DeGenres Show alum was found in the bathroom of his hotel room by a maid after he failed to check out on time. According to reports, none of the hotel staff members or guests heard the gun go off when Boss took his life. TIFFANY HADDISH IS REPORTEDLY 'TOP OF THE LIST' TO REPLACE ELLEN DEGENERES WITH...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO