KTSM
Best smart device gifts of 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best smart device gifts? Heading into the 2022 gift-giving season, your loved ones may be asking for smart devices. These devices sound more advanced than they are, as a smart device is technically anything that can connect to the internet. This means […]
brytfmonline.com
Apple will set up third-party app stores on iPhone in iOS 17
Apple has always strived to keep the App Store as a single install point for apps on iPhone and iOS. It controls every moment of the applications out there and ensures users that there are no security or performance issues. With so many changes required, Apple will finally consider opening...
brytfmonline.com
The week starts with (much) cheaper fuel. Know how much you will save
If you have until this Monday to fill up your tank, you’ll see that you’ve made the right decision: that’s because, starting this week, the price of fuel is going to suffer a ‘down’. A source from one of the major national oil companies told “Multinews”: “The evolution of price quotations in euros indicates a price depreciation of 7 cents per liter in 95-octane petrol, while a liter of diesel should decline by 9.5 cents.”
brytfmonline.com
Amazonia Real releases science in the Amazon documentary series
Agência Amazônia Real, with the financial support of the Serrapilheira Institute, launched the five-episode documentary series “Ciência na Amazônia” last Friday 9, in Your YouTube channel🇧🇷 The first episode, “Nature Man,” is about the life and research of ecologist Philip Martin Fernside, of the National Research Institute of the Amazon (INPA).
brytfmonline.com
Instagram launches Notes service and tests other tools
This Tuesday, Instagram announced the launch of Notes, a new way to share short messages, and said it is testing other tools, including Candid Stories, which allows you to take a photo with both cameras on your phone. The Notes service is a way to share text messages and emojis...
brytfmonline.com
Musk is no longer the richest person in the world – corporate
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of electric car maker Tesla, is no longer the richest person in the world, having been replaced by Bernard Arnault. The 51-year-old’s fortune, which was once worth $340 billion, has fallen by more than $100 billion since January to $168.5 billion, according to Bloomberg Millionaires Index🇧🇷
brytfmonline.com
Windows 11: How to activate Secret Hidden in Themes
The latest Windows 11 2022 Update has arrived with a lot of new features. However, we have things like folders in the Start menu, tabs in File Explorer, and drag-and-drop on the taskbar. This is just to mention a few things. However, in addition to all the news that we are officially aware of, there is always one or the other that slips unnoticed. Having said that, we are going to show you how to activate the secret hidden in Windows 11 themes.
