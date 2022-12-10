The latest Windows 11 2022 Update has arrived with a lot of new features. However, we have things like folders in the Start menu, tabs in File Explorer, and drag-and-drop on the taskbar. This is just to mention a few things. However, in addition to all the news that we are officially aware of, there is always one or the other that slips unnoticed. Having said that, we are going to show you how to activate the secret hidden in Windows 11 themes.

2 DAYS AGO