A Website ranked the Pros & Cons of Living in Missouri
What do you think, are there more Pros to living in Missouri or more Cons? A website put together its list of Pros and Cons, so let us dive into their pros and cons to figure out what they got right and what they got wrong... According to retirepedia.com, there...
If You See a Purple Fence Post in Missouri or Illinois, Leave Now
I've seen a few fence posts that had a rather peculiar color on the top and never knew what it meant until now. The color in question is purple and if you see it on a the top of a fence post in Missouri or Illinois, you need to turn around immediately and leave. It's a law.
Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?
An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This...
Science Proves Iowa Drivers are Still Among the Worst in America
Let's get this out of the way from the start. I have lots of friends and family who are either from Iowa or live in Iowa and I love them all. Many of them would freely admit that what I've found is accurate and that's the fact their drivers are among the worst in America.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now
If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
One of the 10 Best Cocktail Bars in the US is in Illinois
Finding a bar that makes a great cocktail that suits your taste can be difficult. But you won't have any problems finding a drink you'll love at this cocktail bar in Illinois, named one of the best in America. The travel website farandwide.com, put together a list called America's Best...
Why is Everyone in Missouri & Illinois Playing Pickleball?
Something strange is happening in Missouri and Illinois. Suddenly...out of nowhere it seems everyone is playing pickleball. Lots and lots of pickleball. I have been an avid tennis player for years, but unfortunately haven't been in condition to play recently. Still, I tend to pay attention when I'm driving by local tennis courts in Hannibal and Quincy. The other day I was cruising down one of our streets bordering some tennis courts and noticed there were people playing, but it wasn't tennis. It was...
Motherhood Shocked Missouri Photographer [PHOTOS]
Angela Shaffer explores the tension and tenderness of motherhood in her Sheldon exhibit
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
1 Year Ago, ‘Beast’ Tornado Outbreak Starts in Missouri, Kills 89
It was one of the worst tornado outbreaks in history and it began in Missouri one year ago today. By the time the twisters lifted back into the clouds, 89 souls had been lost due to twisters some referred to as "The Beast". I remember the night of December 10,...
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
First $100K prize won in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
A shopper at a local Schnucks store has claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery's Red Hot Cash scratchers game.
Illinois Taxes are the Worst for the Middle Class in the US
A website ranked the 10 Least Tax-Friendly States for Middle-Class Families, and surprise, surprise, Illinois is at the top of the list. Take a look at the numbers for yourself, and just how much worse the middle class has it in Illinois versus other states. According to kiplinger.com, Illinois is...
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
One Missouri City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
Highly pathogenic bird flu found in a Missouri turkey flock
Avian influenza is a family of highly contagious viruses that are not typically harmful to most wild birds that transmit it, but are deadly to domesticated birds.
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
