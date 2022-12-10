ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?

An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now

If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Why is Everyone in Missouri & Illinois Playing Pickleball?

Something strange is happening in Missouri and Illinois. Suddenly...out of nowhere it seems everyone is playing pickleball. Lots and lots of pickleball. I have been an avid tennis player for years, but unfortunately haven't been in condition to play recently. Still, I tend to pay attention when I'm driving by local tennis courts in Hannibal and Quincy. The other day I was cruising down one of our streets bordering some tennis courts and noticed there were people playing, but it wasn't tennis. It was...
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US

If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
CHICAGO, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
