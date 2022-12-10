ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Lionel Messi starred as he scored one goal, created another and ran the show for a dominant Argentina as they swept aside Croatia 3-0 at Lusail Stadium to book their place in the World Cup final in Qatar.Messi converted a first-half penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julian Alvarez, meaning he will get another crack at winning that elusive World Cup crown, as he set up a meeting with either defending champions France or underdogs Morocco in Sunday’s title match.Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric playing in possibly his last...
Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced...
Fifty-five websites have been seized for illegally live-streaming matches from the World Cup in Qatar, the US Justice Department said Monday. The Justice Department did not identify the seized websites but said visitors to the sites would be redirected to another site for additional information. cl/fb

