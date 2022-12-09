ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 25 Women's Basketball Edged In Heavyweight Battle To EOU

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Elena McHargue scored a season-high 23 points including 5-8 in three pointers, but it wasn't enough as the No. 25 Whitman College women's basketball team fell 60-55 to Eastern Oregon in the team's home opener on Saturday night. The game pitted a pair of elite NCAA...
Men's Basketball Blows Past Northwest Indian College

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Murphy Caffo delivered a season-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and the Whitman College men's basketball team scored a season high in points with a 113-56 win over Northwest Indian College on Saturday night at the Sherwood Center. Caffo was utterly unstoppable in...
It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla

Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday

Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down

Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route

It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
County to consider transferring stagecoach to museum

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 1:15 p.m. and will consider a motion to divest interest in a historical stagecoach that the county owns that is currently in the possession of the Fort Walla Walla Museum where it has been on historical display since 1970.
