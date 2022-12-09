Read full article on original website
whitman.edu
No. 25 Women's Basketball Edged In Heavyweight Battle To EOU
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Elena McHargue scored a season-high 23 points including 5-8 in three pointers, but it wasn't enough as the No. 25 Whitman College women's basketball team fell 60-55 to Eastern Oregon in the team's home opener on Saturday night. The game pitted a pair of elite NCAA...
whitman.edu
Men's Basketball Blows Past Northwest Indian College
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Murphy Caffo delivered a season-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and the Whitman College men's basketball team scored a season high in points with a 113-56 win over Northwest Indian College on Saturday night at the Sherwood Center. Caffo was utterly unstoppable in...
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla
Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
Slick roads during rush hour lead to dozens of Tri-Cities crashes. What to expect next
Schools, government agencies closed early Thursday and delayed opening Friday.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
School shooting scare at Kennewick’s Southridge High leaves parents, students shaken
Several other schools across the country have been targeted by similar threats.
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Parked Pendleton Police SUV starts chain-reaction crash on icy hill
A parked police SUV on an icy hill in Pendleton started a chain reaction crash of other parked vehicles earlier this week. The incident was caught on video. It shows the parked SUV sliding backward down the hill. It then hits a boat. The boat then hits a pickup truck.
Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday
Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities bakery closes flagship location, but another is in the works + New cafe at library
A Tri-Cities favorite bakery has closed its original location, but don’t worry, its replacement is in the works. Ethos Bakery and Cafe closed its flagship location at 2150 Keene Rd last week and was busy removing equipment and decor from the store over the weekend. They had planned to...
KEPR
Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down
Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route
It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
elkhornmediagroup.com
County to consider transferring stagecoach to museum
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 1:15 p.m. and will consider a motion to divest interest in a historical stagecoach that the county owns that is currently in the possession of the Fort Walla Walla Museum where it has been on historical display since 1970.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
ifiberone.com
Hanford contractor accused of discrimination settles with 151 Hispanic applicants
HANFORD - An environmental cleanup provider that was contracted to do work at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is settling with 151 applicants after it was accused of discriminating against Latinos. The agreement to settle is being overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor, the agency that investigated the claims against...
