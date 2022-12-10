Read full article on original website
Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
Woman who was dumped by Egyptian toyboy for being ‘fat and ugly' is set to marry her new Egyptian lover
Breakups can be difficult however one woman didn’t let being dumped bring her down for long. After her younger ex ended their relationship and reportedly told her she was 'fat and ugly', she is now set to marry a new man and couldn’t be happier. Joanna Girling, 47,...
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal
If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
Woman faces four years in jail for Tinder profile photo showing her at an anti-government protest in Belarus
A woman has been detained in Minsk after she posted two pictures on Tinder showing her at a protest rally against the country's leader, the dictator Alexander Lukashenko. The unnamed woman, 29, a manager at a logistics company, was seen wrapped in the white-red-white flag of free Belarus. Though the...
Ngozi Fulani tells of ‘horrific abuse’ after Buckingham Palace racism incident
Charity boss talks of very difficult time for her charity Sistah Space since encounter with Susan Hussey
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Early medieval female burial site is ‘most significant ever discovered’ in UK
Find dating from about 650AD in Northamptonshire includes jewelled necklace and changed archaeologists’ view of the period
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
‘Stateless’ Shamima Begum would face death in Bangladesh, court hears
Lawyer says home secretary failed to consider ‘serious consequences’ of removing 23-year-old’s citizenship
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
Police take down cocaine ‘super cartel,’ seize 33 tons of drugs
Police in six countries have teamed up to take down a “super cartel” said to be controlling a third of Europe’s cocaine trade, leading to dozens of arrests and large-scale drug seizures, the European Union crime agency announced Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been cuffed during “Operation Desert Light,” with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between Nov. 8 and 19. The agency said police forces involved in the investigation targeted both the “command-and-control center and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe.” Over 33 tons of drugs were confiscated in Spain, France, Belgium,...
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
Forgotten photos show how Kenyan archaeologists unearthed secrets of their own country
The photographs are rare, the subject choice unusual, but what the photographer captured was a common sight in the early 20th century: a team of colonised people, hard at work under a hot sun, excavating an ancient monument. Today, without these photos, taken in Kenya in the 1940s and 50s,...
