PRODATA Collaborates with Malwarebytes to Effectively Combat Regional Cyberthreats with Malwarebytes’ Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform

itsecuritywire.com
How Enterprises Can Safeguard SaaS Data from Ransomware Attacks
SaaS data is not nearly as well secured as cloud or on-premises data, and ransomware attacks often successfully target and attack SaaS data. The majority of the software used by modern businesses is delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) by reputable and trusted SaaS providers, who spend a significant amount of money and resources securing their infrastructure.
Palantir and Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, Announce Collaboration to Revolutionize Security and Risk Management for the 21st Century
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, “Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced today a strategic partnership with leading integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, to transform security and risk management with the power of AI. This multi-million dollar long-term strategic partnership...
Veracode adds advanced dynamic analysis capabilities with security solution acquisition from Crashtest
Veracode, a leading global provider of modern application security testing solutions, today announced it has acquired Germany-based software security tool, Crashtest Security, a rising developer-oriented dynamic application security testing (DAST) product. The investment will enhance the existing DAST capabilities available as part of Veracode’s Continuous Software Security Platform and broaden customer access globally.
Palo Alto Networks Xpanse Active Attack Surface Management Automatically Rectifies Cyber Risks Before They Lead to Cyberattacks
Cyberattackers today use highly automated methods to quickly find and exploit weaknesses in target organizations — sometimes within minutes of a new vulnerability being disclosed. Most security teams try to find these weaknesses, but because they are doing this with manual tools they quickly fall behind. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, introduced a new Cortex® capability: Xpanse Active Attack Surface Management, or Xpanse Active ASM. This helps security teams not just actively find but also proactively fix their known and unknown internet-connected risks. Xpanse Active ASM equips organizations with automation to give them the edge over attackers.
SilverSky Raise Standards in MDR Services: with Continual Expert-Led Cyber Range Services
SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the expansion of the SilverSky Cyber Range. As part of SilverSky’s current technology offers, its new 24-hour team of cybersecurity experts provides ever-growing and time-sensitive protections not available through most MDR providers. The SilverSky Cyber...
5 Key Strategies to Enhance B2B Website Security
With no security, businesses risk their company security to spread and escalate malware and attacks on the website, networks, and other infrastructures. The credibility of any brand increases when they have a website that conveys confidence, reliability, and security; therefore, here are some key strategies to improve B2B website security-
With USD 8.5 Million in Funding, Interpres Security Exits Stealth Mode
Interpres Security, a defense management startup, declared on Thursday that it had exited stealth mode with USD 8.5 million in seed funding from Ten Eleven Ventures and a solution to help businesses improve security performance. In order to assist organizations in strengthening their security posture, the Charleston-based company suggests a...
Proofpoint Purchases Deception Illusive Networks, a tech startup
Proofpoint announced on Monday its intention to acquire Illusive Networks, a startup that helped pioneer deception technology to detect data breaches. Financial details of the anticipated acquisition were kept under wraps. Since its founding in 2014, Illusive Networks, a Series B startup with roots in Tel Aviv, Israel, has raised...
Catalogic Software Strengthens Proactive Ransomware Shield; Broadens Data Protection for Azure and Google Clouds
Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced the release and general availability of the latest version of Catalogic DPX, the company’s enterprise data protection software. DPX 4.9 builds on GuardMode, first introduced in July, now available for Linux servers and Samba shares and DPX vPlus, cloud data protection for Azure Virtual Machines (VMs), Azure Stack and Google Compute Engine VMs. With these updates, Catalogic delivers one of the widest data protection and backup coverage matrices for private, public and hybrid-cloud environments.
BackBox Assists Technology Services Partners with Customized Product Features
BackBox, the world’s most trusted network automation company, today announced the general availability of new and enhanced features to their network and security device automation platform. These updates will deliver faster time-to-value and better integration for managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The release expands on BackBox’s industry-leading network backup, upgrade, and automation features that MSPs rely on to deliver managed network and firewall management to their customers.
The Rising Threat of Supply Chain Attacks and Ways to Minimize the Risks
One of the biggest concerns in front of cybersecurity experts today is supply chain attacks because supply chain disruptions can devastate business continuity and hamper the cash flow. According to a report published by CrowdStrike in 2021 titled “Global Security Attitude Survey,” nearly 84% of the respondents consider that supply...
NSA Exposes Chinese Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Citrix Flaw
Virtualization technology giant Citrix on Tuesday scrambled out an emergency patch to cover a zero-day flaw in its networking product line and warned that a Chinese hacking group has already been caught exploiting the vulnerability. Citrix alerted users to CVE-2022-27518, a pre-auth remote code execution bug affecting the Citrix ADC...
Creating a Robust Incident Response Strategy for the Holiday Season
A holistic incident response plan focusing on end-user vulnerabilities is the best defense against hackers during the holiday season. The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it, a hoard of cybersecurity schemes targeting end-user vulnerabilities. These scams quickly pose a threat to corporate systems because employees often use their...
Truesec and Europol Collaborate to Fight Cybercrime
The cybersecurity company Truesec and Europol are joining forces to disrupt criminal businesses with the initiative “No More Ransom” – a global collaboration between law enforcement and other key players to help ransomware victims. To contribute, Truesec has developed a unique decryption tool that will help thousands of ransomware victims to recover encrypted files, without having to pay the cybercriminals.
VMware Patches VM Escape Flaw Exploited at Geekpwn Event
The leader in virtualization technology, VMware, released emergency updates on Tuesday to address three security flaws in various software programs, including a virtual machine escape bug that was used in the GeekPwn 2022 hacking competition. Yuhao Jiang, an Ant Security researcher, exploited the VM escape vulnerability, referred to as CVE-2022-31705,...
False Packages Delivering Ransomware Target Python and JavaScript Developers
Python and JavaScript developers are the targets of a new software supply chain attack, according to security researchers at Phylum. The researchers cautioned that a threat actor was typosquatting well-known PyPI packages to lead programmers to harmful dependencies that contained code to download Golang payloads (Go). The attack’s goal is to infect victims with ransomware variants that alter the desktop background to display a message pretending to be from the CIA and telling the victim to open a “readme” file.
Codasip launches SecuRISC5 initiative
Codasip, the leader in processor design automation and RISC-V processor IP, today launched SecuRISC5, a Codasip initiative to provide its customers with safe and secure custom compute using highly verified reference designs combining Codasip IP and third-party technology. Codasip Labs, launched recently by Codasip, will play a central role in identifying opportunities where SecuRISC5 should focus its attention and will also act as the hub, coordinating pan-industry collaboration.
Vandis Declares Security Operations Partnership with Arctic Wolf
Vandis, Inc has teamed with Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organizations against cyberattacks. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud pairs the power, speed, and scale of a cloud-native platform with world-class security operations expertise that provides organizations with comprehensive coverage across the entire security operations framework.
Vantage Data Centers Appoints Purnima Wagle as Chief Information Officer
Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the addition of Purnima Wagle to its global leadership team as chief information officer (CIO). In this newly created role, Wagle will advance Vantage’s internal technology strategy and drive technological innovation for the company, which has experienced remarkable growth across five continents over the last two years. Wagle’s remit includes overseeing IT, software development, business process improvement and automation systems.
Lacework appoints Niels Provos as Head of Security Efficacy
Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Niels Provos as the company’s first Head of Security Efficacy. Provos brings nearly two decades of industry experience in creating healthy engineering teams that build security infrastructure and systems that solve cloud security problems at scale. He puts a particular emphasis on treating security as an engineering problem.
