PRODATA Collaborates with Malwarebytes to Effectively Combat Regional Cyberthreats with Malwarebytes’ Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform

Cyberattackers today use highly automated methods to quickly find and exploit weaknesses in target organizations — sometimes within minutes of a new vulnerability being disclosed. Most security teams try to find these weaknesses, but because they are doing this with manual tools they quickly fall behind. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, introduced a new Cortex® capability: Xpanse Active Attack Surface Management, or Xpanse Active ASM. This helps security teams not just actively find but also proactively fix their known and unknown internet-connected risks. Xpanse Active ASM equips organizations with automation to give them the edge over attackers.

1 DAY AGO