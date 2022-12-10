ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Bensalem Times

Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen

All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
MALVERN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Local Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’

Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. On the morning of Dec. 8, Rita O’Vary stood looking at two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the grave site of Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Jesse Bunch covered her steadfast commitment to honoring a lost soul in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Glenside Pub Crawl, Sidelined by Other Priorities in 2016, Returns

Prosit! After a long hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl shows signs of a Dec. 2022 revival.Photo byiStock. Chuck Dougherty’s idea for a mobile party that would travel from one Glenside watering hole to another started small. But over the outing’s ensuing 20 years, it surged in popularity and gained an official title: the Glenside Pub Crawl. Dougherty’s familial responsibilities eventually made it unsustainable. But, as reported by Ryan Genova in the Glenside Local, it’s coming back for Dec. 2022.
GLENSIDE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday

An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

