Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
'Luckiest boy in the world': Philly dog paralyzed after being hit by train recovering at foster home
PHILADELPHIA - Lucky the dog has had quite the devastating journey thus far, but things are finally looking up - and he is finally getting all the love and care he truly deserves!. The now-beloved dog gained local attention after he was found paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Philadelphia...
Bucks Community Supports Daughter After Sellersville Mom's Mysterious Disappearance
With her mother officially missing and her father in police custody, the Bucks County community is rallying around Emma Capaldi. As Daily Voice previously reported, Emma reported her mother, 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi, as missing on Oct. 12. She had last seen her mother two days earlier at the family home in Sellersville, police have said.
With convergence of COVID-19, flu and RSV, Philadelphia doctors urge caution, vaccination
Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the flu and RSV are on the rise as we head into the holiday season. Medical professionals are concerned about meeting the needs of patients.
Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends
If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
Montco Kindnesses Past: Tradition Sees Multi-Faith Volunteers Taking Christians’ Dec. 25 Work Shifts
A local charitable program that had Jewish volunteers work on Christmas day so Christians can spend the day at home was a resounding success since its inception in the late 1960s. Lou Perfido updated a 1987 Philadelphia Inquirer article about the practice in a 2019 edition.
Community Health & Dental Care Suggests Ways to Reduce Holiday Stress
The festive holiday season can be an emotional minefield for even the most sure-footed person. The final two weeks of each December can easily slide into one big stocking full of holiday stress.
New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen
All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
Moms Bonded by Grief host holiday party for those who lost loved ones to gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A holiday party in South Philadelphia Sunday sought to empower and unite mothers who lost children and loved ones to gun violence. Moms Bonded by...
Curious About Winter Sowing? Montco 4-H Center to Host January Workshops
The Montgomery County 4-H Center will host two winter sowing workshops in January; writes Joe Zlomeck for The Sanatoga Post. The workshops are scheduled for Jan. 7 and Jan. 10 and both will be taking place between 9:45-11 AM. They are free and open to the public, attendees do not have to have any prior gardening experience.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
Former Local Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. On the morning of Dec. 8, Rita O’Vary stood looking at two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the grave site of Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Jesse Bunch covered her steadfast commitment to honoring a lost soul in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Glenside Pub Crawl, Sidelined by Other Priorities in 2016, Returns
Prosit! After a long hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl shows signs of a Dec. 2022 revival.Photo byiStock. Chuck Dougherty’s idea for a mobile party that would travel from one Glenside watering hole to another started small. But over the outing’s ensuing 20 years, it surged in popularity and gained an official title: the Glenside Pub Crawl. Dougherty’s familial responsibilities eventually made it unsustainable. But, as reported by Ryan Genova in the Glenside Local, it’s coming back for Dec. 2022.
Allentown woman dies from burns suffered lighting candles, coroner says
An 81-year-old Allentown woman died Monday morning after she was burned Sunday afternoon while lighting candles in her home, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Dolores Farman was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township from her burns, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The incident happened...
Ardmore Twin and Her Long-Lost Sister Come Within 10 Minutes of Winning ‘The Amazing Race’
Season 34 of CBS’s The Amazing Race saw long-lost twins Molly Bushnell and Emily Sinert make a valiant attempt at a win but ultimately fall victim to the unfamiliar roadways of the Nashville leg. They commented to Blake Haynes on Ozark’s Live, Kansas City, on their performance and what the show meant to them as reunited siblings.
phillyvoice.com
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
billypenn.com
Remote workers fuel Center City surge; Tierra Whack shows local love; Launching 1,000 mid-priced homes | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Foot traffic in Center City is nearing pre-pandemic levels — and it’s not necessarily because of return-to-office mandates. If they can afford...
