Montgomery County 2023 Job Market Characterized as ‘Optimistic’
The deputy director of the Montgomery County Commerce Department, Workforce Development division, Jennifer Butler, has analyzed regional projections for the 2023 job market. The numbers indicate a continuance of continuance of 2022 trends, as reported by Chris Ullery in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Wall Street Journal: Penn Professor Believes Companies Could Benefit from Four-Day Workweek
Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, recently spoke at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, where he offered his take on the four-day workweek, writes Chip Cutter for The Wall Street Journal. Grant said that executives who are looking to...
Vision Plus Strategy Plus Leadership Equals Success
The most important thing you can do for your business is to build a Business Plan. Right now is the time to dust off the old business plan to make sure it is ready for the new year. Begin by writing out the answers to the following questions: Who are...
West Chester IT Consultant Offers Ways to Help Businesses Stand Out On Social Media This Holiday Season
No matter what industry your business is in, December is a busy month, especially when it comes to social media advertising. Whether it’s people buying gifts for holidays, ordering food for holiday parties, or finally getting around to that project they’ve been putting off, you can be assured that your busy season is here.
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.
