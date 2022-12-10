Read full article on original website
Vantage Data Centers Appoints Purnima Wagle as Chief Information Officer
Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the addition of Purnima Wagle to its global leadership team as chief information officer (CIO). In this newly created role, Wagle will advance Vantage’s internal technology strategy and drive technological innovation for the company, which has experienced remarkable growth across five continents over the last two years. Wagle’s remit includes overseeing IT, software development, business process improvement and automation systems.
Lacework appoints Niels Provos as Head of Security Efficacy
Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Niels Provos as the company’s first Head of Security Efficacy. Provos brings nearly two decades of industry experience in creating healthy engineering teams that build security infrastructure and systems that solve cloud security problems at scale. He puts a particular emphasis on treating security as an engineering problem.
RealCISO Declares Selection of Matt Farry as New Chief Executive Officer
After a successful year of growth and development, the RealCISO Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Farry as Chief Executive Officer. Matt is a seasoned cybersecurity professional, entrepreneur and customer success leader with more than 15 years of experience. In his most recent role as co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, Matt provided oversight and guidance for RealCISO’s product development and customer success strategies, bringing agency-honed expertise to the company’s market strategy and enhancing its client experience initiatives.
Federal Communications Commission wants your help to fix gaps in broadband maps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dependable internet is not a luxury anymore, and the federal government is spending billions to close the so-called “digital divide.” Limited access to stable a stable internet connection is impacting a wide range of people throughout Pennsylvania and across the nation. The Northern York Regional Police Department (NYRPD) is located in […]
Vandis Declares Security Operations Partnership with Arctic Wolf
Vandis, Inc has teamed with Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organizations against cyberattacks. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud pairs the power, speed, and scale of a cloud-native platform with world-class security operations expertise that provides organizations with comprehensive coverage across the entire security operations framework.
With USD 8.5 Million in Funding, Interpres Security Exits Stealth Mode
Interpres Security, a defense management startup, declared on Thursday that it had exited stealth mode with USD 8.5 million in seed funding from Ten Eleven Ventures and a solution to help businesses improve security performance. In order to assist organizations in strengthening their security posture, the Charleston-based company suggests a...
NSA Exposes Chinese Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Citrix Flaw
Virtualization technology giant Citrix on Tuesday scrambled out an emergency patch to cover a zero-day flaw in its networking product line and warned that a Chinese hacking group has already been caught exploiting the vulnerability. Citrix alerted users to CVE-2022-27518, a pre-auth remote code execution bug affecting the Citrix ADC...
SilverSky Raise Standards in MDR Services: with Continual Expert-Led Cyber Range Services
SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the expansion of the SilverSky Cyber Range. As part of SilverSky’s current technology offers, its new 24-hour team of cybersecurity experts provides ever-growing and time-sensitive protections not available through most MDR providers. The SilverSky Cyber...
Proofpoint Purchases Deception Illusive Networks, a tech startup
Proofpoint announced on Monday its intention to acquire Illusive Networks, a startup that helped pioneer deception technology to detect data breaches. Financial details of the anticipated acquisition were kept under wraps. Since its founding in 2014, Illusive Networks, a Series B startup with roots in Tel Aviv, Israel, has raised...
Veracode adds advanced dynamic analysis capabilities with security solution acquisition from Crashtest
Veracode, a leading global provider of modern application security testing solutions, today announced it has acquired Germany-based software security tool, Crashtest Security, a rising developer-oriented dynamic application security testing (DAST) product. The investment will enhance the existing DAST capabilities available as part of Veracode’s Continuous Software Security Platform and broaden customer access globally.
BackBox Assists Technology Services Partners with Customized Product Features
BackBox, the world’s most trusted network automation company, today announced the general availability of new and enhanced features to their network and security device automation platform. These updates will deliver faster time-to-value and better integration for managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The release expands on BackBox’s industry-leading network backup, upgrade, and automation features that MSPs rely on to deliver managed network and firewall management to their customers.
Creating a Robust Incident Response Strategy for the Holiday Season
A holistic incident response plan focusing on end-user vulnerabilities is the best defense against hackers during the holiday season. The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it, a hoard of cybersecurity schemes targeting end-user vulnerabilities. These scams quickly pose a threat to corporate systems because employees often use their...
The Rising Threat of Supply Chain Attacks and Ways to Minimize the Risks
One of the biggest concerns in front of cybersecurity experts today is supply chain attacks because supply chain disruptions can devastate business continuity and hamper the cash flow. According to a report published by CrowdStrike in 2021 titled “Global Security Attitude Survey,” nearly 84% of the respondents consider that supply...
Catalogic Software Strengthens Proactive Ransomware Shield; Broadens Data Protection for Azure and Google Clouds
Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced the release and general availability of the latest version of Catalogic DPX, the company’s enterprise data protection software. DPX 4.9 builds on GuardMode, first introduced in July, now available for Linux servers and Samba shares and DPX vPlus, cloud data protection for Azure Virtual Machines (VMs), Azure Stack and Google Compute Engine VMs. With these updates, Catalogic delivers one of the widest data protection and backup coverage matrices for private, public and hybrid-cloud environments.
Exposed to Internet: More Than 4,000 Vulnerable Pulse Connect Secure Hosts
Pulse Connect Secure offers mobile and remote customers safe access to company resources and is touted as the most extensively used SSL VPN solution. Ivanti added the VPN appliance to its lineup in 2020 after purchasing Pulse Secure. Government agencies have released many advisories to warn of the ongoing exploitation...
Cisco is Developing a Patch for an IP Phone Vulnerability
Customers were told by Cisco that patches are being developed for a high severity vulnerability impacting some of its IP phones. The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2022-20968, affects Cisco IP phones from the 7800 and 8800 series (apart from 8821). There are no workarounds, however Cisco did offer a mitigation that can be applied until the company issues patches.
