After a successful year of growth and development, the RealCISO Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Farry as Chief Executive Officer. Matt is a seasoned cybersecurity professional, entrepreneur and customer success leader with more than 15 years of experience. In his most recent role as co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, Matt provided oversight and guidance for RealCISO’s product development and customer success strategies, bringing agency-honed expertise to the company’s market strategy and enhancing its client experience initiatives.

2 DAYS AGO