Lansing, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesouthlandjournal.com

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
TINLEY PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

A Chicago-Area Main Street Is In The Running For Merriest Main Streets In The US

About 60 miles outside of Chicago, a quaint main street is currently being celebrated for its cheerful holiday spirit! The TODAY Show recently recognized Woodstock, IL for its glimmering Christmas atmosphere. Filled with an array of historic local buildings, festive activities, and plenty of cheer, the town was recently praised by The TODAY Show for being one of the Merriest Main Streets in the U.S. during the show’s annual Countdown to Christmas.  As for how the town first became nominated? Well, that would be thanks to the local community members who sent in applications and photos, bringing the town to national attention.  What could be more festive than being nominated by community members for one of the @TODAYshow Merriest Main Streets in America? The City of @Woodstock_IL will be featured LIVE Friday for their “Merriest Main Street” series!
WOODSTOCK, IL
Adrian Holman

Mobile food pantry on 12/13

You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo Lion Is Expecting

LINCOLN PARK — Another type of cub is coming to the North Side. Zari, a 4-year-old African lioness, is pregnant, according to a Lincoln Park Zoo news release. The father is Jabari, a 5-year-old lion at the zoo. Their cub or cubs are expected in January. The cub or...
CHICAGO, IL
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
wildcatchronicle.org

West Chicago home to 400-year-old oak tree

In 2022, an old oak tree celebrated what may have been its four-hundredth birthday in West Chicago. Whether the tree on Woodland Ave. is actually 400 years old has not been fully determined, but experts do believe the oak is more than 300 years old. The tree has stood in West Chicago since the 1650s-1680s, and while most oak trees in the area are slowly perishing, this one remains healthier than ever thanks to the neighborhood that surrounds it. The owner, Bob Cago, not only takes care of the tree, but also called upon the Conservation Foundation to look in on the oak.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside

The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who's family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
EVANSTON, IL
959theriver.com

Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry

Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:. St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield. Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. Please arrive by 4:00 pm. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays

Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50. Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Worker dies after being trapped by trench collapse in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A worker died Monday night after being left trapped and buried in a trench collapse in a Buffalo Grove front yard.Rescuers spent a frantic few hours Monday evening trying to save the man – identified Monday night as Nikodem Zaremba, 27, of Elmwood Park – but he did not make it.Chopper 2 was first overhead as crews raced into the property in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, crews dug through huge amounts of dirt just minutes after word came in that the worker was trapped beneath tons of dirt...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
959theriver.com

Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!

Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
AURORA, IL

