Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
thesouthlandjournal.com
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
A Chicago-Area Main Street Is In The Running For Merriest Main Streets In The US
About 60 miles outside of Chicago, a quaint main street is currently being celebrated for its cheerful holiday spirit! The TODAY Show recently recognized Woodstock, IL for its glimmering Christmas atmosphere. Filled with an array of historic local buildings, festive activities, and plenty of cheer, the town was recently praised by The TODAY Show for being one of the Merriest Main Streets in the U.S. during the show’s annual Countdown to Christmas. As for how the town first became nominated? Well, that would be thanks to the local community members who sent in applications and photos, bringing the town to national attention. What could be more festive than being nominated by community members for one of the @TODAYshow Merriest Main Streets in America? The City of @Woodstock_IL will be featured LIVE Friday for their “Merriest Main Street” series!
theeastcountygazette.com
PAWS Chicago’s Holiday Adopt-A-Thon features hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs
Right now is a great time to acquire a pet. PAWS Chicago, the largest no-kill shelter in Chicago started its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon on Friday. One of the fortunate ones is a kitten named Misty. After Julie Woertz’s mother passed away, she took in a stray cat to keep her adult cat company.
Mobile food pantry on 12/13
You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Lincoln Park Zoo Lion Is Expecting
LINCOLN PARK — Another type of cub is coming to the North Side. Zari, a 4-year-old African lioness, is pregnant, according to a Lincoln Park Zoo news release. The father is Jabari, a 5-year-old lion at the zoo. Their cub or cubs are expected in January. The cub or...
fox32chicago.com
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?
ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home. Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he...
Roscoe Village restaurant rolls out special holiday menu to support local school
A popular restaurant in Roscoe Village is rolling out a special menu to put you in the holiday spirit.
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 men in possible Chicago car theft
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A concealed carry gun owner shot two men during a possible car theft attempt in Chicago early Saturday, according to police. WLS reported that a 31-year-old man was walking to his car on West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when a red SUV passed him, and shots rang out. The victim, […]
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
wildcatchronicle.org
West Chicago home to 400-year-old oak tree
In 2022, an old oak tree celebrated what may have been its four-hundredth birthday in West Chicago. Whether the tree on Woodland Ave. is actually 400 years old has not been fully determined, but experts do believe the oak is more than 300 years old. The tree has stood in West Chicago since the 1650s-1680s, and while most oak trees in the area are slowly perishing, this one remains healthier than ever thanks to the neighborhood that surrounds it. The owner, Bob Cago, not only takes care of the tree, but also called upon the Conservation Foundation to look in on the oak.
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who's family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
959theriver.com
Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry
Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:. St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield. Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. Please arrive by 4:00 pm. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while...
WSPY NEWS
Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays
Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50. Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.
Catholics make pilgrimage to Des Plaines shrine: ‘They walk miles … just for [Mary]’
Catholics making their annual pilgrimage to Des Plaines’ Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday. The pilgrimage marks the anniversary of when it is believed that Mary appeared before Saint Juan Diego of Mexico City nearly 500 years ago.
Worker dies after being trapped by trench collapse in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A worker died Monday night after being left trapped and buried in a trench collapse in a Buffalo Grove front yard.Rescuers spent a frantic few hours Monday evening trying to save the man – identified Monday night as Nikodem Zaremba, 27, of Elmwood Park – but he did not make it.Chopper 2 was first overhead as crews raced into the property in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, crews dug through huge amounts of dirt just minutes after word came in that the worker was trapped beneath tons of dirt...
959theriver.com
Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!
Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
Comments / 0