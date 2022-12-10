Read full article on original website
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Weather stories: I'm trying to keep my baby twins warm and fed
The BBC has been speaking to people enduring blistering winds, sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall on Shetland. Weather conditions have caused a mass power outage and many do not have access to alternative ways to heat their home. Here is how they have been coping. Siobhan Bradley had premature twins...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
