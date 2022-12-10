Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Pre-Files Law Enforcement Bills
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – One Missouri state senator pre-filed a pair of law enforcement bills. Anthony Morabith (moore-uh-bith) reports…
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
kcur.org
Independence School District is the largest Missouri district to switch to a 4-day week
The Independence School District will start a four-day school week beginning next school year. The schedule change passed on a 6 to 1 vote, despite one board member's push to allow more time to hear from teachers, families and students. The school board launched an exploration into the four-day school...
kfmo.com
Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates
(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
Missouri’s education department wants to use the state’s $6B surplus to raise teacher pay
The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
Out of Prison, Former Missouri Inmates Fight For Lamar Johnson
Two of Johnson's friends and former fellow inmates found mercy. Now they say it's his turn.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
Missouri Lottery player wins $50K after stop for gas in Kansas City
A Missouri Lottery player's stop for gas at a Minit Mart in Kansas City resulted in a big $50,000 Powerball prize last month.
First $100K prize won in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
A shopper at a local Schnucks store has claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery's Red Hot Cash scratchers game.
KYTV
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each of the escaped federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals.
Did You Know Missouri Has an Official State Dinosaur?
Could the next Jurassic Park movie be set in Missouri? Don't laugh. Did you know that the state of Missouri is one of the only states in America to have its own state dinosaur? It's true and there's a very good reason for that. So what is the official Missouri...
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Comments / 0