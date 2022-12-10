ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates

(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE

