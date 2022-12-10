Read full article on original website
Tracking approaching storm that’ll bring rain, snow to SE Michigan
The skies have a cleared a little here overnight. That clearing won’t last too long, but it is leading to cooler temperatures this morning (as clouds often act as a blanket of insolation). So, we are starting with temps in the middle and upper 20s. Clouds are beginning to...
Tracking western storm that’ll bring snow, rain to Metro Detroit this week
4Warn Weather – We have dry conditions for the most part this morning. The winds are trying to blow a few lake effect flakes from Lake Huron to our north, but we aren’t much concerned about that. We are trying to break this cloud spell over Pure Michigan,...
Tracking big weather changes in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – We’re in the middle of a four-day stretch of very cooperative shopping weather. Sure, it’s been cloudier than we’d like, not the prettiest days. But dry roads, light wind, and typical temperatures for this time of year sure don’t hurt the “shop ‘til you drop” crowd!
Should you expect a white Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? A look at our chances
DETROIT – Waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of fresh snow is something we Metro Detroiters do not see all too often. Here’s what experts are saying about our chances of snow on Christmas this year. The National Weather Service says a white Christmas is defined...
5 Things not to miss this winter in northern Michigan
Looking for a cool getaway to get the most out of Michigan’s exciting winter season? Well, there is a town located in the middle of Northern Michigan, right off I-75 that has a lot of fun winter activities. Gaylord averages 150 inches of snow a year, and at just...
What you need to know before hitting the slopes in Michigan 🎿
Snow means good business for Michigan ski resorts. While there are many slopes to check out, we compiled a list of a few that should be on your radar this winter season. Below are the hours and lift ticket pricing for all day at multiple Michigan ski resorts. Please note that hours and lift ticket rates can vary on holidays. Ski and snowboarding rental prices are not included in the lift tickets below.
Building problems leave tenants without heat in Waterford Township
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A broken boiler has led residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township to live without any heat. It was initially warmer when Local 4 brought you this story back in November. But now, with temps about to plummet even more, there’s another cause for concern.
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of building machine guns for motorcycle clubs preparing for ‘war’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man builds machine guns, silencers for biker clubs, cites ‘war’ with Hells Angels, feds say. A Michigan man is accused of building...
Ann Arbor Humane Society: Decrease in demand leads to long adoption wait for dogs
ANN ARBOR – Across the state of Michigan, animal rescues and shelters are “battling a capacity crisis of historic levels,” according to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Shelter officials said more kittens have come through their doors this year than in the past 15 years, and...
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
Metro Detroit woman targeted in check washing scam
A Metro Detroit woman was targeted in a new alarming check-washing scam. Check washing is a new high-tech scam that’s costing thousands of dollars to those who are being affected. “What is the point of putting money in the bank if the bank can’t protect it,” said victim Afreida...
DNR: Macomb Township man shot, killed 3 Cooper’s hawks when utility company refused to cut down tree
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb Township man pleaded no contest after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks out of a tree because a utility company refused to cut it down, according to the DNR. Arthur Anderson, 65, owes $4,500 ($1,500 per bird) to the state and $475 in...
2 killed, 1 hurt when semi truck crosses median, crashes into second semi, pickup, SUV on US 23
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were killed and another was injured when a semi truck crossed the median on U.S. 23 and caused a crash with a second semi, a pickup, and an SUV. The crash happened at 9:28 p.m. Monday (Dec. 12) on southbound U.S. 23,...
Substance use disorder resource guide: How to find treatment, harm reduction services in Michigan
According to the CDC, one in seven Americans reports experiencing a substance use disorder. Overcoming a substance use disorder is not simple and usually cannot be done through willpower alone. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a national helpline for treatment referral and information services for people...
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $200K Powerball prize
A Waterford man’s special numbers paid off in a big way when he won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-11-22-35-60 PB:23 – on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000. Llewellyn also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, those prizes were multiplied to $200. He bought his winning tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.
Redford woman accused of embezzling $176K from Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake during employment
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County woman could face years in prison if convicted of stealing from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, has been arraigned on the following charges:. One count of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony. Two counts of Failure to...
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn. The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.
Court of appeals to decide Michigan’s minimum wage increase
A Court of Appeals panel is expected to decide before February whether the Michigan Legislature overstepped its authority when it adopted a petition aimed at boosting the minimum wage in Michigan but changed the language. That petition originally called for raising the minimum wage in Michigan to $13.03 an hour,...
Former GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon says she won’t run for Michigan Republican Party chair
Tudor Dixon, the 2022 Republican candidate for Michigan governor who lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has decided not to run for chair of the Michigan GOP. Political newcomer Dixon announced Monday, Dec. 12, that she will not be running for chair of the Michigan Republican Party, a seat she considered pursuing following her loss to Democrat Whitmer. Dixon tweeted that the move is “not right” for her at this time, but that she plans to serve the state “in other ways.”
