Penn State Brandywine’s first professor donates academic and historical documents
Penn State Brandywine Chancellor Marilyn J. Wells picked up boxes of academic and historic documents from the home of the university's first professor, Robert Ginsberg. Robert Ginsberg, Penn State Brandywine’s professor emeritus of philosophy and comparative literature, was the very first faculty member hired at the new campus. Now...
Learn About P.I.T’s LPN Nursing Program at Dec. 13 Virtual Session
Photo byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has scheduled a virtual information session for prospective students eager to find out about a Licensed Practical Nursing program offered at the school.
In Wake of Its Centennial, Royer-Greaves School for Blind in Paoli to Hire Executive to Lead Fundraising Efforts
Royer-Greaves School for Blind opened its doors 100 years ago to give children with visual impairment and an intellectual or developmental disability something they did not have: a place to learn, grow and attain and enjoy the most independent lives possible. In the century since, the nonprofit school in Paoli...
