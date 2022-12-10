Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
For people who don’t know about Medina Buckeye, the Bucks like to press their opponents. So do Lorain County League contenders includingColumbia and Firelands. Against the 1-3-1 zone on Dec. 12, Keystone successfully operated its offense against the Bucks’ defense to win, 61-39, at home. “Columbia runs a...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
clevelandbrowns.com
The Browns are proud to recognize 10 high school coaches from Northeast Ohio who are candidates to win the Browns' High School Coach of the Year award after exemplifying top-tier leadership during the 2022 high school football season. The Browns Coach of the Year award is based on a coach's...
WFMJ.com
New Guardian Josh Bell has a tie to the Mahoning Valley. The major leaguer is married to Arlia Duarte, a Poland graduate, who was her class's valedictorian. They were married in July 2021. Bell said in his introductory zoom meeting with the media he's happy to be in Cleveland because his wife is from Ohio.
As a sports official at the high school level for more than 20 years, I have learned over and over again that the safety of the participants is far and away the most important job I have. So when I read that the star running back of Akron’s Archbishop Hoban carried the football 40 times (in a losing effort) in their Dec. 1 state championship game, it makes me think his coaches are not thinking the same way (”Sperling breaks record, but the trophy goes to Toledo,” Dec. 3). It makes me think, rather, that they are most concerned about the final score.
signalcleveland.org
Two generations of Cleveland school children have completed their K-12 education in a district led by an unelected school board, the only one in the state of Ohio. Since 1997, when the Ohio legislature passed a law to reorganize the Cleveland school board, the nine voting members of the board and the district’s CEO have been chosen by the Cleveland mayor.
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
cleveland19.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine McVie, who passed away recently at age 79 after a short illness, was known as Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” in honor of her 1977 “Rumours”-era hit. But around Cleveland, she’s also remembered for her part in a tale involving another sort of bird.
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
If the answer is yes, you should visit these bakeries in Greater Akron. For decades, Stan's has been offering delicious baked goods. Customers love their cookies, which, in addition to being delectable, are beautifully decorated. Stan's is also one of the few bakeries that offer paczki - the scrumptious Polish filled donut - every day and not just around Fat Tuesday. Their paczki come in flavors like raspberry, lemon, apple, nut, poppyseed, strawberry, vanilla cream, custard, and chocolate cream. The bakery also has glazed donuts, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, and award-winning lady locks, flaky cream horns stuffed with marshmallow meringue and topped with powdered sugar. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, customers also love their hand-made pierogi.
A new program being rolled out in Elyria aims to slow down drivers with the help of people volunteering their driveways.
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
EUCLID, Ohio -- Richmond Heights police teamed with Euclid police and firefighters Saturday (Dec. 10) to hold a Skate-with-a-First Responder event at Euclid’s C.E. Orr Arena. Youngsters and their families were invited for a free skate with their safety forces in an event that also included the participation of...
Police are investigating after three men were shot in Maple Heights Sunday morning.
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
