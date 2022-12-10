ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Nuclear waste permit 'more stringent' New Mexico says as feds look to renew for 10 years

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQk6j_0je1haaZ00

Tougher rules for a nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad could be on the way as New Mexico officials sought “more stringent” regulations as the federal government sought to renew its permit with the state for the facility.

The State sought new requirements to prioritize nuclear waste from within New Mexico for disposal, called for an accounting of all of the waste planned for disposal in the next decade and regular updates on federal efforts to find the location for a new repository as conditions of the permit.

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant is owned by the U.S. Department of Energy which holds a permit with the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) that must be updated every 10 years.

The facility sees transuranic (TRU) nuclear waste from DOE facilities around the country disposed of via burial in an underground salt formation about 2,000 feet beneath the surface.

The upcoming renewal, expected by the end of next year, involved negotiations between NMED and the DOE, months of public comments and hearings and multiple expected revisions.

A draft permit was scheduled for public release Dec. 20, and the NMED released on Dec. 8 several conditions it proposed to add to the permit.

The release of the draft will be followed by a 60-day period when NMED will accept comments from the public, and the agency intended to hold a public hearing next summer.

NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said the State wanted a permit with stronger regulations moving forward, to better protect people and the environment from the impacts of nuclear waste disposal.

"It will be more stringent, full stop," Kenney said. "The conditions were adding to it are designed to add more accountability to the whole complex that are sending waste to WIPP."

Bobby St. John, spokesman for Nuclear Waste Partnership, the DOE-hired company operating the facility and a co-permittee, said the permittees were reviewing the fact sheet planned to work closely to negotiate the final permit before it is enacted.

He said the permit will also contain language for two additional underground waste disposal panels to make up for space lost to contamination during an accidental radiological release in 2014.

"The Department of Energy’s Carlsbad Field Office and Nuclear Waste Partnership, who are co-permitees under the permit, have worked closely with NMED over the past two years to answer questions and provide information related to the 10-year permit renewal and replacement disposal panels 11 and 12," St. John said in an emailed statement.

"We look forward to reviewing the draft permit in depth and participating in the upcoming public comment period."

State of New Mexico says priority should go to New Mexico nuclear waste

Key among the revisions was prioritizing nuclear waste held at Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico, where the DOE develops nuclear weapons.

The facility was recently planned by the DOE to increase production of plutonium pits, used as the triggers for nuclear bombs, as part of efforts to modernize the U.S.’ weapons arsenal.

Kenney said space should be saved at WIPP for New Mexico waste, as the state hosts the repository and he said should receive the most benefit.

He said agreements between the DOE and the State of Idaho to prioritize waste from Idaho National Laboratory and another prioritizing waste from Savannah River Site in South Carolina – a facility also set to ramp up pit production – unfairly “leap-frogged” New Mexico for waste disposal.

The waste Kenney hoped to target in this provision, he said, was “legacy waste” held at Los Alamos for decades, posing environmental risks in the area and in need of permanent disposal at WIPP.

“We want to make sure we preserve enough space at WIPP for the entirety of New Mexico’s legacy waste,” Kenney said. “I’m significantly concerned that the notion of cap and cover and leaving things around Los Alamos while continuing to emplace waste at WIPP around the country will squeeze out and leave behind waste that should have been there from legacy issues.”

New Mexico aims to hold feds 'accountable' for nuclear waste disposal

Another significant change proposed by NMED in the permit would require a full accounting of waste planned to be disposed of at WIPP for the decade following the permit to justify keeping the facility open after the permit expires.

This would better hold the federal government accountable, Kenney said, for future planning at WIPP.

In past proposal for the upcoming permit renewal, the DOE removed a 2024 closure date, opting to leave WIPP’s lifetime open-ended as worked to its statutorily maximum capacity of 6.2 million cubic feet of nuclear waste specified by the federal Land Withdrawal Act (LWA).

The DOE estimated the site could be open until 2085 based on the potential future availability of nuclear waste.

That ambiguity was unacceptable, Kenney said in proposing the added condition.

“We’re not satisfied. That is a completely unacceptable answer. There’s a presumption that if they’re going to continue to operate the underground in New Mexico, they’re going to have to inventory all of the waste that could come to WIPP,” he said.

“They are going to be accountable to every state where they do business including ours. Full accounting, no switching numbers.”

He said he believed WIPP will stay open past the next 10-year permit term, but that the DOE must do a better job at planning future waste streams.

“We know there’s going to be a need for this kind of facility. I don’t think WIPP will reach the LWA limits in 10 years,” Kenney said. “We can’t blindly go down the path of not knowing what they’re doing in every state regarding clean up.”

Nuclear waste facility will 'run out of volume one day' state says

As for finding a location for a new nuclear repository to continue disposal of the nation’s nuclear waste, Kenney said he has not seen “anything substantive” from the DOE, but that he did not believe WIPP could be the only repository in the nation for an unlimited amount of time.

But to do that, or to increase WIPP’s capacity, would take an act of Congress, and Kenney said the State of New Mexico should be kept updated on such activities as it held the only deep geological repository for nuclear waste in the U.S.

“There’s an irony with it being called a pilot plant and extending it out to 2080,” Kenney said. “We believe there is a need for this kind of facility. We have legacy waste and we have pit production that has waste that needs a place to go.

“(WIPP) will run out of volume one day. Someone, somewhere in (Washington), D.C. needs to be thinking about where that repository will be.”

Should Congress choose to increase the capacity at WIPP beyond the LWA limit, NMED’s proposal would automatically revoke WIPP’s permit.

This would protect New Mexico, Kenney said, from the being the sole resting place for U.S. nuclear waste.

“That’s a deal breaker for us,” he said. “We’re reclaiming our authority to not let the federal government pull the rug out from under New Mexicans.”

Ricardo Maestas, WIPP program manager at NMED’s Hazardous Waste Bureau also pointed out that the WIPP facility’s proximity to nearby oil and gas operations in the growing Permian Basin region, was so far unaddressed in the permit, and the state should be kept update on fossil fuel operations as they grow around the site.

This research was already conducted by the federal government, Maestas said, and should be required via the permit to be provided to the State.

Extraction near the WIPP site could become an increasing concern as earthquakes tied to oil and gas operations recently increased in southeast New Mexico and West Texas, with the largest in the region’s history, a magnitude 5.4 near Toyah, Texas, was reported Nov. 16.

“There is nothing currently in the permit related to oil and gas. We are aware that the permittees themselves do have a surveillance program,” Maestas said. “We’ve always had an interest. Recently, we’ve heard from the public. The public has some real concern”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

Comments / 11

Stewart Chalamidas MD
3d ago

This what the Federal Government is good at ! The Feds are MASTERS OF DECEPTION ! Show me ONE THING THAT THEY HAVE DONE THAT BENEFITS ITS CITIAENS ? It's always MORE AND MORE REGULATIONS AND RULES ! THEY ARE LIKE A BOA CONSTRICTOR !

Reply
2
Diane Cahoon Shane
3d ago

I haven't even read the story yet because I couldn't get past the picture! NUCLEAR WASTE & the man is wearing WHAT? A mask? 🤷‍♀️

Reply(4)
2
Related
R.A. Heim

Social Security Payments Increasing Soon for New Mexico Residents

money laid on tablePhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting New Mexico quite hard. In fact, residents of New Mexico are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, this means that Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
pinonpost.com

New Mexico county makes pro-life history

On Thursday, Lea County made pro-life history by becoming the first sanctuary county for the unborn in the United States, according to Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary City for the Unborn movement. The County Commission unanimously (5-0) passed the...
LEA COUNTY, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
yournewsnm.com

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO COVID-19 TESTING STATEWIDE

The New Mexico New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced changes to the testing options available to residents. At the end of last month, Curative notified the state that effective Dec. 28, 2022, Curative will conclude its COVID-19 testing services nationwide. Therefore, the state will only provide free, at-home testing going forward.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico today and tonight

A winter storm will impact New Mexico today and tonight. The storm will bring rain, strong winds, snow and cold temperatures to the state. Here's what you need to know about the storm. Watches and warnings. Winter Weather Advisory. A winter weather advisory has been issued for western and northern...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Study: What states are most vulnerable to identity theft?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In recent years, more and more Americans have been victims of identity theft. According to WalletHub, in 2022, the average data breach in the U.S. cost $9.44 million and took 277 days to identify and contain. New Mexico ranks No. 41 in their “States with the Most Identity Theft & Fraud” recent study.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
abc7amarillo.com

New Mexico Health Department announces changes to COVID-19 testing options

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVII) — The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday changes to the COVID-19 testing options available to residents. At the end of last month, Curative notified the state that effective Dec. 28, it will conclude its COVID-19 testing services nationwide. This is leading the state to only provide free, at-home testing going forward.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Three major NM Hospitals see increase in respiratory illnesses

A surge of respiratory viruses that affect both adults and children alike have stretched New Mexico’s three biggest hospitals to their operational limits. Dubbed a “triple-demic”, the combination of COVID, RSV and the flu have led to The University of New Mexico (UNMH), Lovelace and Presbyterian hospitals facing maximum capacity, limited beds for patients and packed emergency waiting rooms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former state senator is suing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. He claims she threatened him for seeking public information. Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria have filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

beWellnm hosts two open-enrollment health insurance events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – beWellnm is a marketplace where tens of thousands of New Mexicans can get low-cost or no-cost health insurance. This year many New Mexicans will see lower monthly payments, reduced co-pays, and lower deductibles when they shop and compare health plans. There are thousands of New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monday storm leaving chilly weather behind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold day on Monday with many parts of the state getting snow and wind. More is on the way. “The cold is going to hang on for quite some time. If you’re a fan of the cold, this week will be your week,” said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy