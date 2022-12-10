Read full article on original website
Related
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
‘George & Tammy’ Wracks Up 3.3 Million Views During Premiere, Highest Ever In Showtime History
Showtime’s George & Tammy series has been quite the talk here recently, as it’s about the tumultuous relationship between country music superstars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Michael Shannon is starring as George, and Jessica Chastain is starring as Tammy…. And so far, it’s been a big success....
Grunge
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!https://www.grunge.com/
Comments / 0