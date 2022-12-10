ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Government Technology

Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days

(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Nursing shortage to be addressed in Baltimore County with scholarships in underserved communities

TOWSON -- Nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals are still struggling to fill their ranks. But, in Baltimore County, a new partnership could fill that gap.From the beginning, our nurses have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. It continues to be an uphill battle."Despite those immeasurable challenges we have seen in healthcare over these last three years, I will tell you, we're still fighting," said Nicole Beeson, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph Medical Center.It's a battle they're fighting with far less staff. Beeson said one-in-four nurses have left."We've had a huge amount of turnover...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
umaryland.edu

University of Maryland School of Medicine Launches New Maryland Institute for Neuroscience Discovery (UM-MIND)

New Institute Will Leverage UMSOM’s Nationally Renowned Neuroscientists to Focus on Fundamental Discovery, Ultimately Improving Patient Care in Neurological Disorders. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, has announced plans to launch a new neuroscience institute that will accelerate translational research of the brain by facilitating interaction between basic and clinical scientists and enhancing collaborative research across the UMSOM and University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community organizers call for action after four people murdered in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A community organization is calling for a change after there were four murders within 24 hours in one area of Northwest Baltimore.Those four murders happened on the northwest side of the city in and around the Park Heights neighborhood between Wednesday and Thursday of last week.On Sunday, organizers of the Tendea Family hosted a community discussion about the violence.The Tendea Family has been working to stop the violence in the community for years.Members of the organization say they need more people to get involved in their cause.This weekend, they used a drawing board session to examine recent concerns.The topic:...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Meet the man who wants to become Baltimore County's next police chief

Baltimore County’s interim police chief said he wants the job permanently. During his first news conference with reporters on Tuesday since taking over the department last week, Dennis Delp said policing is a noble profession and being chief would allow him to be “a part of something bigger than myself.” Delp is a 28 year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

