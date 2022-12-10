Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools pays back $350k for Augusta Fells 'ghost students', more expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools is being forced by the state to return hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by taxpayers to educate students who were not in school. In March 2021, Project Baltimore first broke the story exposing a scheme to change grades and inflate enrollment...
New plan for BCPSS students gives them 3 snow days, the rest are virtual
When the weather outside is frightful will your kid's days off be delightful? The Baltimore City Public School Board held their last meeting of the year and voted on a new plan for snow days.
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
Baltimore city school board to vote on new plan for 'snow days'
The Baltimore City Public School Board will vote Tuesday night on new rules for dealing with severe weather.
Nursing shortage to be addressed in Baltimore County with scholarships in underserved communities
TOWSON -- Nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals are still struggling to fill their ranks. But, in Baltimore County, a new partnership could fill that gap.From the beginning, our nurses have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. It continues to be an uphill battle."Despite those immeasurable challenges we have seen in healthcare over these last three years, I will tell you, we're still fighting," said Nicole Beeson, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph Medical Center.It's a battle they're fighting with far less staff. Beeson said one-in-four nurses have left."We've had a huge amount of turnover...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's Public Health Pathways Program aims to close gap in nursing shortage
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is launching a program aimed at pulling people out of poverty by giving them a career path in health care. The program's partners said the COVID-19 pandemic showed the need to expand the health care workforce, particularly in nursing. Maryland currently has a 25% vacancy rate for nurses statewide.
Harford County Health Department launches program for LGBTQ+ teens
Starting in January, there will be a new space for LGBTQ+ teens in Harford County to "just be kids."
Some Maryland Teachers to Get $1,000 Payments: Which County Got Identified?
One specific county in Maryland has a new $1,000 payment for teachers. The appreciation bonus will be out in their paychecks before the holidays. The money will come as a surprise to many of the recipients to say "thank you" for your service.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out in four days to Maryland teachers
Employees at a Maryland school district will receive an early Christmas present this week, providing some extra cash during the holiday season.
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas
A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days.
umaryland.edu
University of Maryland School of Medicine Launches New Maryland Institute for Neuroscience Discovery (UM-MIND)
New Institute Will Leverage UMSOM’s Nationally Renowned Neuroscientists to Focus on Fundamental Discovery, Ultimately Improving Patient Care in Neurological Disorders. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, has announced plans to launch a new neuroscience institute that will accelerate translational research of the brain by facilitating interaction between basic and clinical scientists and enhancing collaborative research across the UMSOM and University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) campus.
Wbaltv.com
Tendea Family's community event asks tough question: 'Do we leave or change?'
The Tendea Family has been a force in the community for years. They work to cultivate pride in communities and show young people how they can make a difference. They say the only way they can make a change is if they work together. Sunday, inside the Eubie Blake Center, the Tendea Family rallied together concerned Baltimoreans.
Saving a piece of Baltimore's history
More than 100 opponents get their way as Baltimore commission denies church permit to demolish townhouses in Historic Mount Vernon.
Wbaltv.com
AACO police looking for several positions, offering signing bonus
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are looking for applicants for several positions on the force. Joining us with more on their recruitment efforts is Corporal Josh Dubroc as he talks about what positions they are looking for, as well as a signing bonus program going on now.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County hiking, biking loop dedicated to late public servant
EDGEMERE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park in honor of former public servant and avid bicyclist, Steven L. Kreseski. A native and resident of Baltimore City, Kreseski served three years as chief of staff for former Governor Robert...
Community organizers call for action after four people murdered in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A community organization is calling for a change after there were four murders within 24 hours in one area of Northwest Baltimore.Those four murders happened on the northwest side of the city in and around the Park Heights neighborhood between Wednesday and Thursday of last week.On Sunday, organizers of the Tendea Family hosted a community discussion about the violence.The Tendea Family has been working to stop the violence in the community for years.Members of the organization say they need more people to get involved in their cause.This weekend, they used a drawing board session to examine recent concerns.The topic:...
wypr.org
Baltimore County pays $3 million to resolve dispute with city over water bill
Baltimore County is paying $3 million out of pocket to Baltimore City to resolve a long-running tiff over unpaid water bills — a fraction of the $22 million Baltimore’s Department of Public Works billed the county in 2018 to recover years of undercharged water service. Per the resolution...
wypr.org
Meet the man who wants to become Baltimore County's next police chief
Baltimore County’s interim police chief said he wants the job permanently. During his first news conference with reporters on Tuesday since taking over the department last week, Dennis Delp said policing is a noble profession and being chief would allow him to be “a part of something bigger than myself.” Delp is a 28 year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.
