TOWSON -- Nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals are still struggling to fill their ranks. But, in Baltimore County, a new partnership could fill that gap.From the beginning, our nurses have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. It continues to be an uphill battle."Despite those immeasurable challenges we have seen in healthcare over these last three years, I will tell you, we're still fighting," said Nicole Beeson, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph Medical Center.It's a battle they're fighting with far less staff. Beeson said one-in-four nurses have left."We've had a huge amount of turnover...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO